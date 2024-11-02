It’s almost November, and for many of us, that means it’s time to write! Whether you’re working on poems, short stories or a novel, stop by the library. We’ll have all the resources you need to get started.

We will be holding three Friday afternoon write-in sessions from 3-4:45 p.m. on Nov. 1, 8 and 22. Enjoy a cozy space dedicated to writing and a chance to talk to other writers about the writing process.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, there will be an information session at 2:30 p.m. focused on plot structure, character creation and development, and more. You will also learn about online and physical resources that can help improve your writing. Tweens, teens and adults are welcome!

Bond vote set

The date for the library project bond vote has been officially set for Thursday, Dec. 12. The cost of the project, which will be repaid over 25 years, is estimated to increase taxes by 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. For a home assessed at $350,000, that would mean an increase of $228 per year. You can look up your home’s assessed value at sdg.townofbethlehem.org/index.aspx.

The library renovation proposal is an opportunity for the community to weigh in on how we prepare for the next 50 years. The majority of the expense will cover needed updates to the 50-year-old building, such as asbestos abatement, boiler and roof replacement, and the addition of a fire alarm system with sprinklers. You can learn more about it at bethpl.org.

Missed it in person? Watch it on YouTube

Earlier this month, we hosted a discussion about the Albany and Susquehanna Railroad and the war for its control with speaker Jill Knapp. In 1852, a railroad was proposed to run from Albany to Binghamton to help bring farm products to Albany and New York City, and to bring cheaper coal to Albany. The line was completed in January 1869. “Robber Baron” James Fisk of the Erie RR tried to get control of the line to connect it to his Erie RR, by controlling the board of directors of the Albany and Susquehanna road. In August 1869, a “war” between conflicting boards of directors broke out, which soon spread to violence on the railroad line itself. Learn the history of the railroad (better known as the D&H), which is part of the Helderberg Hudson Rail Trail that passes through Delmar, the struggle for its control, and the outcome.

The talk, presented through a partnership with the Town of Bethlehem Historical Association, is now available to watch on our YouTube channel, along with other past BHA programs.

Give blood at the library

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. You can do your part to help by donating blood at the American Red Cross Blood Drive, to be held at the library Tuesday, Nov. 5, from noon-6 p.m.

Make time for yoga

Chill out this month with a session Community Yoga Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m. This is a gentle and grounding class designed for all skill levels. Dan May shares Jai Yoga School’s Bhakti yoga practice, which includes song, cultural information and stories.

Building renovation update

At their Oct. 15 board meeting, trustees finalized decisions about the building renovation project, including the design, cost and a projected bond vote date of Dec. 12, 2024. The architects presented several new interior renderings.

At the same meeting, the architects shared a video showing how the project would enhance the library’s exterior spaces. Some of the highlights include an outdoor stage and pavilion area, curbside pickup loop, and accessible entrances oriented closer to the parking lot.

As the library prepares for a mid-December bond vote, we are here to answer your questions. Community feedback has been an important part of the planning process and will continue to be. Stay tuned for upcoming information sessions with the architects in the coming weeks. Learn more at bethpl.org/building-project-.

Talk to the author

Local author and distinguished psychiatrist Dr. Steven Sandler will be at the library on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2:30 p.m. to discuss his newest work, “The Education of Crazy Jane,” which follows a young, idealistic couple during the tumultuous Vietnam War era. Dr. Sandler teaches psychotherapy at Albany Medical Center. Sign up at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com.