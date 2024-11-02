Holiday Candle Centerpiece Crafting at Huyck Preserve

RENSSELAERVILLE – The Huyck Preserve invites community members to a Holiday Candle Centerpiece Crafting workshop on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Eldridge Research Center on Pond Hill Road.

Participants will create nature-inspired candle centerpieces, perfect for holiday decor or as personalized gifts.

Light refreshments will be provided during the event. The workshop has a $5 supply fee for Huyck members and a $10 fee for non-members. Space is limited to 18 participants, and registration is required. To sign up or learn more, visit www.huyckpreserve.org.

Full Moon Hike

RENSSELAERVILLE – The Huyck Preserve will host a Full Moon Hike on Friday, Nov. 15, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The event, led by Ranger Jakob, offers attendees a unique chance to explore the Preserve’s trails under the light of the full moon.

Participants are advised to bring a headlamp or flashlight with a red-light option to help maintain night vision. Attendees should dress appropriately for the weather and terrain. A $5 donation is suggested for non-members, while members and children under 12 can attend free. Registration is required, and the event is capped at 20 participants. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be canceled. For more information, visit www.huyckpreserve.org.