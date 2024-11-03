Shine lights on the Collar City

TROY—Historic downtown will be illuminated by Troy Glow 2024, a 10-day public art festival running from Friday, Nov. 1 to Sunday, Nov. 10.

This free, family-friendly event, produced by the Arts Center of the Capital Region, will feature 10 site-specific outdoor installations by professional artists. Visitors can explore the installations on a guided or self-guided 15-minute walk through Troy’s downtown.

The annual festival debuted in 2022 and has since established itself as a key public art initiative in the Capital Region. Nine of the installations are new for this year’s festival, with one popular piece from the inaugural event, “Empty Signs” by Adam Frelin, now a permanent feature at 272 River St., guiding visitors from the Hudson River to River Street’s commercial district.

“People loved Adam’s installation so much we had to add it to Troy’s permanent collection of public art,” said Elizabeth Reiss, executive director of the Arts Center of the Capital Region.

Daily Light Displays and Nightly Guided Tours

The festival’s art installations will be lit every evening from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., creating an immersive experience in downtown Troy’s streets and storefronts. Guided tours are available each evening at 6 p.m. from the Arts Center of the Capital Region at 265 River St., excluding nights with other scheduled events. Maps for self-guided tours can be picked up at the Arts Center or accessed online at TroyGlow.com.

Special Events and Celebrations

Troy Glow 2024 also offers a series of special events to engage visitors of all ages:

Opening Night Reception: Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Tavern Bar, 217 Broadway. The kick-off event features a cash bar, refreshments, and free guided tours of the

installations every hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Troy Glow Block Party and Parade: Sunday, Nov. 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Franklin Alley. Activities include art workshops, face painting, and a light parade. The evening will culminate in a walking tour of the light installations, with hourly departures from Broadway and Franklin Alley.

Neon Nights Bar Crawl: Friday, Nov. 8, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., a festive evening of themed cocktails across downtown bars. Participants can collect stamps from four or more bars to enter a raffle for local business prizes. Passports will be available at Mean Max Brew Works, 251 River St.

Troyful Glow: Downtown Stroll: Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sixteen downtown businesses will feature live music and art as part of the Troy Business Improvement District’s collaboration with the festival. Hourly tours of the installations will begin at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall Box Office, 30 Second St.

Local Businesses Offer Glow-Themed Specials

Throughout the festival, 11 downtown businesses will offer Troy Glow-themed specials, ranging from glow-in-the-dark tattoos to unique art displays. Among the highlights, LIGHTEXTURE at 2 3rd St. will offer discounts on purchases, and No Fun Troy at 275 River St. will serve glow-in-the-dark cocktails on Nov. 9. Participating businesses and their promotions are also listed on TroyGlow.com.

Art Installations and Artist Profiles

Troy Glow 2024 features a diverse range of installations, including neon, reflective materials, and large-scale sculptures. Highlights include:

“Altered Glow” by Alissa Eberle at Troy Wine Co., 2nd St. and Broadway, exploring themes of memory and light.

“Eos” by Aurora Robson at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, a piece made from reclaimed plastic.

“Light Spills” by Carol Salmanson at Pioneer Bank, which uses layered reflective vinyl to create a vibrant, street-facing display.

“Entanglement” by Nate Mohler at Monument Square, Broadway and 2nd Street, an interactive installation with melting ice and animated lights symbolizing the connection between humanity and nature.

The event’s co-curators, Adam Frelin, a Troy-based artist, and Judie Gilmore, former Director of Public Art and Placemaking, have curated a collection that blends art with Troy’s architectural and cultural heritage. Troy Glow 2024 has received support from the City of Troy, Empire State Development, the Downtown Troy BID, and multiple community sponsors.

More information on the installations, festival events, and business promotions can be found at TroyGlow.com.