McQueen charged in Saratoga County for another theft at Kohl’s

CLIFTON PARK – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a woman linked to a series of retail crimes in the Capital District.

Deputies traveled to the Albany County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 24, to pick up Myunique D. McQueen, 21, of Albany, on an arrest warrant issued by Clifton Park Town Court, charging her with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

The warrant stems from an incident on April 21 in which McQueen is accused of stealing more than $3,000 in property from the Kohl’s department store in Clifton Park.

McQueen was arraigned before Judge Robert A. Rybak in Clifton Park Town Court, where she was ordered held on bail, bond, or partially secured bond, and returned to the Albany County Jail, where she is being held on other charges.

A six-count indictment on Oct. 2 named two other women: Winter Vandross, 19, and Zamaria Williams, 22, both of Albany. At that time, McQueen was still at large but was arrested on Friday, Oct. 11. Although she was not named at the press conference, Spotlight News confirmed her identity through multiple sources.

“These three young ladies account for over $78,000 worth of stolen merchandise from just three stores… in just three short months,” said Albany County District Attorney David Soares, referring to thefts from Kohl’s, LensCrafters, and Ulta Beauty.

This estimate excludes $21,000 stolen from Saratoga County and at least $15,000 from Albany County in other incidents not included in the indictments.

Spotlight News has previously reported on these individuals and other suspects numerous times. Investigative findings reveal a larger scope, with thefts over the past two years totaling $115,000 across retailers including Macy’s, Home Depot, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lowe’s, involving eight suspects and multiple jurisdictions. Spotlight News only covers four police agencies in the area, and the number of warrants issued for these suspects is substantial.

According to Soares, most of the stolen merchandise was sold on online marketplaces such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist.

Williams was also processed on warrants in North Greenbush and Bethlehem for failure to appear in court.

In Bethlehem, Williams was arrested for a larceny at Walmart on Feb. 24, followed by a chase from Glenmont to Selkirk that ended in a crash at the Glenmont roundabout on Route 9W. She was with three others, including two juveniles, and was charged with petit larceny, fourth- and sixth-degree conspiracy, and acting in a manner injurious to a child. She was initially released with an appearance ticket but failed to appear in court in March.

This time, she was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. Although she faces at least 11 felony charges in other cases, state law does not permit judges to set bail on the Bethlehem charges, including the warrant.

Williams is due back in court on Nov. 6.

Of the eight suspects identified in Spotlight’s reporting last week, only three remain in custody, two of whom are serving sentences in other counties. As of Sunday, Oct. 27, McQueen remains in the Albany County Jail.

New Scotland crash claims life of Bethlehem woman

NEW SCOTLAND – On Saturday, Oct. 19, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Sheriff’s deputies responded to New Scotland South Road near Game Farm Road for a two-vehicle crash involving airbag deployment and injuries.

An investigation revealed that one vehicle with a single occupant was traveling northbound on New Scotland South Road when a second vehicle with two occupants entered from Game Farm Road, resulting in the crash.

A passenger in the second vehicle, a 91-year-old woman from Bethlehem, died from her injuries at the scene. The two other occupants were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, Albany County Sheriff’s EMS Division, the Albany County Sheriff’s Crash Investigation Team, the Onesquethaw Fire Department, and the Slingerlands Fire Department.

26 suspensions,intoxicated driver

ALCOVE – Albany County Sheriff’s deputies on routine patrol near State Route 32 and State Route 143 East, by the Alcove Reservoir, found debris in the roadway early Thursday, Oct. 24, at 2:17 a.m.

While removing the debris, deputies noticed damage to the guide rail by the Alcove Reservoir and subsequently found a fully submerged white Ford F-150 and an ATV underwater.

Ethan Rose, 20, of Evans Mills, was located walking nearby in wet clothes. Deputies determined he was the vehicle’s sole occupant and exhibited signs of intoxication.

Rose’s driver’s license is suspended 26 times on 10 different dates, leading to felony charges.

He was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, as well as DWI, DWAI, and DWAI by alcohol or drugs, all misdemeanors. He also received numerous vehicle and traffic law citations.

Rose was released on appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in Coeymans Town Court on Nov. 21.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by New York State Police, the NYSP Dive Team, Coeymans Hollow Fire Department, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and Albany County Sheriff’s EMS.

Warrant arrest

GLENMONT – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office detained a Catskill man on Sunday, Oct. 13, for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court in January.

Andrew Robinson, 32, was arrested and charged for taking a shopping cart of merchandise from Walmart on Dec. 10. He received an appearance ticket on Jan. 2.

Robinson was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released under probation supervision. He is due back in court on Nov. 6.

Warrant at Walmart

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to Walmart on Route 9W on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 11:47 a.m. for a report of a man attempting to steal merchandise.

Reports indicate that Nyir Brown, 24, of Troy, had an outstanding warrant from Albany City police. He was transported to meet officers from that department.

He was not charged in the Walmart incident.