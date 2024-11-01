DELMAR—John McIntyre, Publisher of Spotlight Newspapers, accepted the Enduring Excellence Award at the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce’s 38th Annual Celebration of Excellence held at the Albany Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The award acknowledged Spotlight Newspapers’ nearly seven-decade history, rooted in its December 1955 founding, and its ongoing contributions to local journalism.

McIntyre attributed the award to his dedicated team, some of whom have been with the newspaper for decades. He highlighted sales representative Sue O’Donnell’s 15-year commitment, Art Director Dave Abbott’s 30-year tenure, and contributions from graphic designer Martha Eriksen and sales representative Denise Mau; the former recently retired after 25 years while the latter will call it a career at the end of the year. Rachel Dottino and Alyssa Smith, the two newest members of the team, were commended for serving the front of the line, fielding daily calls and feedback from the community.

“Shortly after I was hired on to be the managing editor, I received a letter from one of our readers,” Managing Editor Michael Hallisey said. “She wanted to remind me that I was responsible for an award-winning newspaper. That kind of pride coming from someone in the community has stuck with me ever since.”

Founded in Delmar on Dec. 1, 1955, as a four-page penny saver, The Spotlight initially operated from the home of its founder, Tracy Walsh. She sold it to Robert G. King, a former Times Union salesperson, in 1957 before it was acquired and converted to a full-news coverage format by Nathaniel A. Boynton in 1975. After a series of ownership changes, Richard Ahlstrom took over in 1980, transforming The Spotlight into a tabloid format, expanding its news and photo content, and introducing editions for Colonie and Loudonville.

Spotlight Newspapers has garnered numerous accolades from respected organizations including the New York Press Association. Recent achievements include first place awards for coverage of the arts (2024, 2021, 2018) and best front page honors across multiple years, highlighting striking design and reader engagement. The paper’s investigative local government coverage won second place in 2021, while original writing received top honors in 2019 for impactful features.

McIntyre shared the publication’s ongoing challenges, such as securing print resources in a shifting media landscape. “There are no newspaper presses around here that can print us,” he noted, explaining that the publication is currently printed in Springfield, Massachusetts, and transported to New York.

Reflecting on Spotlight’s historical and community role, McIntyre pointed out that the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce itself was partly inspired by a 1957 article in Spotlight, encouraging local businesses to unite and support one another against larger regional competitors. Spotlight, he explained, continues to support the community, documenting achievements and issues alike.

“Spotlight serves a vital role, highlighting local successes and giving context to challenges,” McIntyre said, citing recent coverage, from high school sports to in-depth election information. He underscored the importance of local news in vibrant communities and noted that Spotlight’s commitment is to continue providing thorough local coverage, despite the challenges that come with print journalism today.

Addressing the division he sees in today’s broader society, McIntyre encouraged collaboration through what he termed “a coalition of reasonable people” focused on community problem-solving. He praised local efforts like the recent town project that found resolution through such collaborative approaches.

“We like to give people credit for solving problems,” he said. “It’s a great thing, and we want to do it for the next 70 years, at least.”