Rooted in community, built on legacy

ALBANY—Hold Up Roll Up COO Jason Coleman sees the Washington Avenue dispensary as more than a business; it symbolizes change and community reclamation.

From its sleek, technology-forward storefront to its historical roots, the cannabis dispensary stands as a testament to resilience in an industry—and community—long impacted by policies of the past.

Named by founders Eddie Peoples and Charles Robinson, the store’s moniker, “Hold up, roll up,” reflects a family tradition of slowing down, gathering, and discussing life over shared moments.

“It’s a saying in the Robinson family whenever we’re in deep conversation,” Coleman said. “It’s all about coming together, and that’s the spirit we want to foster here.” This spirit permeates the dispensary, which opened its doors with a soft launch on May 8, followed by a grand opening on May 30.

Hold Up Roll Up embodies the transformative view on a market heavily criminalized in New York a generation ago. The dispensary’s showroom bathes in natural light that filters down from the high windows of the former bank, complemented by sleek, modern lighting above. This interplay of light highlights the store’s sophisticated black-and-white color scheme, which moves fluidly from dark ceiling tiles to walls brightened by their rich tones. Each product is meticulously encased in glass with sturdy black metal frames, emphasizing a refined yet approachable presentation. Accents of red and orange brick add warmth and texture, supporting beams and creating a vibrant backsplash behind the cashier’s desk, grounding the sleek aesthetic with an inviting, rustic charm.

The journey to this point, however, is rooted in a deeper story—one shaped by New York’s now-defunct Rockefeller Drug Laws. Enacted in the 1970s and named after then-Governor Nelson Rockefeller, these laws were notorious for their harsh penalties, imposing long, mandatory sentences for minor marijuana-related offenses.

The laws disproportionately targeted Black communities, with long prison terms for even small amounts of cannabis, leaving countless lives impacted and opportunities lost. Robinson, who serves as the dispensary’s social equity lead, experienced these laws’ full force, having served seven years in prison for cannabis sales. Now, with his family at his side, Robinson has shifted his path, embracing legal ownership of Hold Up Roll Up.

“For Charles, moving from selling cannabis illegally to legally owning a dispensary comes full circle,” Coleman said, underscoring how meaningful it was for the community to see Robinson at the helm. “It’s about reclaiming something that was once criminalized but now represents a new beginning, especially for communities affected by past policies.”

Beyond its cultural impact, Hold Up Roll Up focuses on shifting the public perception of cannabis. Coleman belabored the importance of community education, “We’re working to remove the stigma surrounding cannabis,” he said. To this end, the dispensary invests in local organizations, sponsoring sports clubs and events around Albany. “The same product that once separated Charles from his family has now brought them closer, with his son and nephew both part-owners in the business.”

The dispensary’s storefront and shopping experience are integral

to reshaping cannabis’s image. Often compared to the Apple Store for its polished design, Hold Up Roll Up employs a system called Peak Beyond. This innovative technology lets customers pick up a jar of cannabis and instantly view its profile, including details like THC content, effects, and strain type. It’s a sensory experience, redefining how cannabis can be presented, especially to customers who may still carry apprehensions.

The dispensary is gearing up for a notable visit from hip-hop artists Jadakiss and Styles P, who will make a guest appearance on Friday, Nov. 1, ahead of their show at the Albany Palace Theatre. “For our team and the people we serve, hip-hop is part of our culture,” Coleman explained. “Having Jadakiss and Styles P with us is not only exciting for our brand but a celebration for the whole community.”

The Lox at The Palace

The renowned hip-hop group The Lox, featuring Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch, will bring their 30th Anniversary Tour to the Albany Palace Theatre on Friday, Nov. 1. For tickets, visit/events/detail/the-lox.