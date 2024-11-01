COLONIE– Colonie Central High School inducted its 2024 Athletic Hall of Fame class during a ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 10, in the school’s auditorium.

The event honored athletes, coaches, and contributors who have made a lasting impact on the school’s rich athletic history.

South Colonie Athletic Director Bill Roemer welcomed the inductees, their families, and community members, emphasizing the importance of recognizing those who have shaped Colonie’s athletic tradition. News Channel 13 Sports Director Rodger Wyland served as emcee, sharing stories and conducting interviews with the inductees to highlight their legacies.

This year’s Hall of Fame class includes the 1962 Boys Cross Country Team, Jennifer Mortimer (Kramer), Joe Trimarchi, Ken Strube, Marco Tomaso, Tony Rossi, Tehresa (Coles) Massena, and Wendy Kelley. Following the ceremony, attendees gathered to watch Colonie’s first home football game on the school’s new turf.