Pending projects sit with developers

BETHLEHEM—While some changes to the town landscape have progressed quickly, several major development projects have stalled as the town awaits further action from developers.

Separately, the town is still seeking a replacement for former Senior Economic Developer John Taylor, who resigned in May for a position in the private sector.

Robert Leslie, Bethlehem’s Economic Development & Planning Director, who supervised Taylor, said the town has faced challenges in filling the position because economic development is a unique field. “Sometimes it takes time to find the right person,” Leslie said. Meanwhile, Leslie has added Taylor’s role to his own responsibilities “so we can continue our economic development efforts.”

Despite being short-handed, Leslie noted several development projects moving forward in the town. These include a new facade and patio space at 333 Delaware Avenue, which will house a restaurant replacing 333 Cafe, which closed in 2022 after a 20-year run. Coray Kitchen, another Delaware Avenue eatery, will also expand its patio space.

In housing, a 90-unit, 55-and-over senior living development proposed for Rockefeller Road by Waweb LLC is in the site plan review phase. The project covers 16 acres, of which 8 are buildable, and includes a single U-shaped, three-story building with parking. The project is also before the Town Zoning Board, seeking certain area variances.

In industrial development, Diversified Auto is proposing a 90,000-square-foot facility for auto accessory assembly on a parcel adjacent to the CSX Railroad on Creble Road in Selkirk. Leslie said the project is nearing approval, and he expects construction to begin by year’s end and to take about a year to complete.

Along River Road, Canon Development is planning to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse as the second phase of a project that previously built a 35,000-square-foot warehouse near Thruway Exit 22.

Leslie said the Diversified Auto and Canon Development projects will bring additional jobs to Bethlehem.

Additionally, the town has approved two solar fields, one on a 91-acre parcel on River Road and another on 62 acres on Jericho Road. Leslie anticipates construction on these facilities will begin this year, providing construction jobs, and the solar fields may be operational by summer 2025. The solar fields will supply power back to the grid rather than serving a specific community or business.

Projects on Hold

Former Blue Cross Building Remains Vacant

Empty for at least 27 years, the former Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield building at 1251 New Scotland Road in Slingerlands may be redeveloped by Cass Hill Development Companies, a Latham-based firm. In April, Cass Hill expressed interest in purchasing the building from Picotte Companies.

A town memo describes redeveloping the property as a priority due to its highly visible gateway location and proximity to the Vista Tech Park.

In April, Taylor presented the town board with Cass Hill’s initial plan, which proposed 43 market-rate, one- and two-bedroom apartments across three floors, 5,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space in the lobby, and associated interior and exterior parking.

Cass Hill estimated construction costs at $8 million and sought a $1.5 million subsidy from New York State’s Restore New York program. However, the grant application was rejected without explanation. Leslie said the town would be willing to work with Cass Hill to resubmit the request in the 2025 grant round if they remain interested. He understood that Cass Hill’s purchase of the property was contingent upon securing the grant.

Picotte Executive Vice President and COO Nancy Carey Cassidy stated that the project is “on pause,” as the town decided in late winter to halt new planning applications until completing a comprehensive zoning update, expected by June 2025. “It’s on pause; no one can move forward,” Carey Cassidy said. “Hopefully, the zoning will support the redevelopment.”

Leslie said he understood the pause was due to the grant rejection. He clarified that the town is still reviewing applications for projects that meet current zoning code and would have reviewed Cass Hill’s proposal if submitted.

Leslie speculated that Cass Hill might be waiting for the updated zoning code to propose modifications that do not comply with current restrictions.

Vista Tech Park Real Estate

Down the road at the Hamlet, a mixed-use apartment complex

near the Vista Technology Campus, the space formerly occupied by Bake For You remains vacant. Leslie said the property’s owner, Windsor Companies, is in discussions with a new restaurant to take its place.

Also still vacant is the 65,000-square-foot former ShopRite space. Price Chopper/Market 32, a Schenectady-based supermarket chain, purchased the lease and fixtures in November 2023. However, the site has remained empty since ShopRite closed in December 2023. Price Chopper/Market 32 spokesperson Jon Pierce reported no updates.

Leslie confirmed he has not heard from Price Chopper/Market 32 about the site since discussions in the spring regarding potential uses for the building.

Plug Power has made no formal request to expand its Vista Park facilities, but Leslie believes more employees have relocated there as part of the company’s plan to move its headquarters from Latham to Bethlehem. The move consolidates Plug Power’s operations into its now 407,000-square-foot facility, built for $125 million and opened in January 2023. Plug Power reported 894 employees at the Vista site in December 2023, with an expected target of 1,600.

Plug Power did not respond to requests for comment.

North Acres

The proposed 170-unit North Acres housing complex at the end of Delmar’s North Street has also stalled. Leslie said he did not know if community opposition, evident in numerous “No North Acres” yard signs, influenced the developer’s plans.

Delmar residents opposing North Acres argue on their Facebook page that the development’s 26-unit buildings, 200+ new vehicles, and 369 parking spaces would increase local traffic by 600% and alter the character of the “quiet cul-de-sac.”

Leslie noted that a few months ago, the planning board provided initial comments to the developer about utility and infrastructure concerns, including roads and sewers, to determine the feasibility of the proposed development. He was not informed when the developer might submit a report.

Glenmont Plaza

At Glenmont Plaza, the new tenant for a large vacant space remains unknown. Benderson Development LLC submitted a site plan in April seeking to convert 14,755 square feet of retail space into a grocery store

and repurpose an adjacent 18,291-square-foot space with 51 parking spaces.

Leslie said Benderson has been silent since the town’s Development Planning Committee meeting in April, with no formal application submitted. The proposal remains at the concept level.

Matthew Oates, Benderson’s Director of Engineering, told Spotlight there are no updates and he is unsure when more information will be available.

Uncommon Grounds

Town residents will have to wait a bit longer for fresh bagels. Uncommon Grounds, which signed a lease for the former Bruegger’s Bagels space, has delayed its opening by several months.

Debbie Nolan Murray, Delaware Plaza’s managing director, attributed the delay to Uncommon Grounds’ post-lease decision to expand its space. Miracle Ear, the neighboring business, agreed to move to a different location in the plaza under a new seven-year lease extension.

Delaware Plaza completed refitting the new space for Miracle Ear by Oct. 1, allowing Uncommon Grounds to take over. Now, Uncommon Grounds has up to six months to prepare the space for opening, though Nolan Murray hopes it will be sooner. “They’re very excited about the venue and eager to open,” she said.

When asked about an opening date, Nolan Murray replied, “I don’t know. It’s the most asked question in this town right now.”