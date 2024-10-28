Albany man charged with DWAI- Combined drugs and alcohol

SLINGERLANDS – A 34-year-old Albany man turned himself in to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, Oct. 15 to face DWAI charges for a head-on crash on Route 85 where he allegedly crossed the center line and drove his motorcycle into an oncoming car.

According to reports, the man was driving west near the intersection of Couse Lane on June 4 at approximately 9:58 p.m. when the crash occurred. Officers found the man lying in the road with multiple serious injuries, including a broken leg and two broken arms.

An investigation by the Albany County Crash Investigation Team found that the 2023 Yamaha motorcycle crossed the centerline and hit a 2022 Honda CRV. The operator of that vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Officers interviewed the man and he said drank half a beer and police recovered a bag of marijuana where the man was being treated by EMS. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital for his injuries where a search warrant was served to preserve a sample of his blood. The toxicology was pending and he was not charged until last week.

The man was charged with DWAI-Combination Alcohol and drugs, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for speeding and failing to keep right.

Slingerlands fire department and Delmar-Bethlehem EMS responded to the crash.

The man was arraigned and released. He will return to Bethlehem Town Court.

Grand Larceny at Moe’s

GLENMONT – A former employee at Moe’s Southwest Grill on Feura Bush Road turned herself in to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, October 15 on an active arrest warrant for stealing deposits from the store five times.

According to reports, a district manager reported to police on February 13 that a former store manager, Jamie Ryder, 43, of Greenville, took money while counting money for deposits after the store closed for the night. She is alleged to have stolen a total of $2,222.83 on five dates in January and February, but the store could only provide video of three incidents and the amount was reduced to $1,493.46. The district manager contacted Ryder and attempted to have her return the money, but she refused.

An arrest warrant application was made in February.

Ryder was charged with three counts of grand larceny, a felony.

She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and released on her own recognizance. She is scheduled to return to court on November 19.

Credit Card Fraud

GLENMONT – A 33-year-old Ravena woman turned herself in to Bethlehem police on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for using stolen credit card from Glenmont Job Corps.

According to reports, officers responded to Job Corps on August 1 for a report that there were fraudulent charges on a company credit card, although the card was in the possession of the authorized user.

An investigation found that Tiffany Williams ordered autoparts with the card number and had them delivered to her residence.

Williams was charged with grand larceny-credit cards, grand larceny-fourth degree and identity theft, all felonies.

She was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Theresa Egan and released on her own recognizance. Williams is scheduled to return to court on November 19.

Multiple Warrants

DELMAR–An Albany woman who was indicted in connection to a retail crime ring in the area made the rounds to local courts for outstanding warrants after her arrest on October 2.

Zamaria Williams, 22, was in the Albany County Jail after the six count indictment we reported on the front page this week and police from North Greenbush and Bethlehem processed her on warrants for not showing up to court.

In Bethlehem, Williams was arrested for a larceny at Walmart on February 24 and a subsequent chase that traveled from Glenmont to Selkirk and ended with a crash at the Glenmont roundabout on Route 9W.

Williams was with three other people, including two juveniles. They were charged with petit larceny, conspiracy fourth and sixth degree and acting in a manor to injure a child. At that time she was released with an appearance ticket, but did not show up to court in March.

This time, she was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. Although she has been charged with at least eleven felonies in other cases, State law does not allow judges to set bail for the Bethlehem charges, including the warrant.

Williams is due back in court on November 6.

Red Bull Bandit Bagged

SLINGERLANDS– A 56-year-old Albany man really likes Red Bull, but does not like to pay for it.

According to reports, Stephen Kelly is known by Market 32 employees to walk into a store and take cases of red bull and leave the store without paying. He has allegedly done it at multiple stores and on August 22, he was at the store on New Scotland Road.

Employees at the store provided video of the incident to police and, after an investigation, they sent it to the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center to confirm who it was. They did, and a warrant was issued for Kelly’s arrest.

State Police detained Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and brought him to Bethlehem. He was charged with petit larceny, but also had another warrant from SUNY Albany police.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released under supervision of probation, then turned over to SUNY Albany police. He is due back in court on October 15.