COLONIE– Colonie police responded to Target on Central Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 13 for a report of a larceny and found two subjects from Albany were wanted.

According to reports, Nina Maldonado, 48, was out on bail at the time and also had an active bench warrant from Colonie Town Court for not showing up to court in April.

Another man, Frankie Maldonado, 32, who lives at the same address at Nina, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant at the same time. Frankie did not show up to Colonie Town Court in September 2022.

Both were charged with petit larceny and bail jumping, both misdemeanors, and processed on the separate bench warrant for Colonie. The Maldonados were sent to the Albany County jail as pre-arraignment detainees. They were arraigned the next day.

Criminal Mischief

LATHAM – A Troy woman was taken into custody after she damaged a vehicle at a local car dealership on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to reports, Alyse Cerone, 22, was arrested after she allegedly jumped up and down on a 2024 Jeep Wrangler at Goldstein Auto on Loudon Road, causing $1,000 worth of damage at 8:09 a.m.

Cerone was charged with criminal mischief-third degree, a felony, processed, and arraigned in Colonie Town Court.

Felony DWI

COLONIE – A Schenectady man with a prior conviction for driving while impaired was arrested by Colonie police on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 9 p.m. on Central Avenue.

According to reports, Christopher Gauthier, 33, refused to take a breath test and was taken into custody. He was charged with felony DWI and ticketed for failing to take a breath test.

Gauthier was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on Monday, Oct. 21.

Stolen Credit Cards

LATHAM – A Troy man arrested last week on a slew of charges related to credit cards stolen from cars and used at local stores was charged in another incident on Monday, Oct. 7.

Tyler Swart, 39, was in Albany County jail on the other charges and was arrested on new charges of identity theft-credit card and conspiracy, both felonies. The incident took place on Old Loudon Road on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Swart was arraigned.

Domestic Charges

COLONIE – A Colonie man turned himself in to police on Wednesday, Oct. 9 to face multiple felony charges stemming from a domestic incident at his residence.

According to reports, Joseph Annino, 24, was charged with criminal contempt-first degree, aggravated criminal contempt and strangulation-second degree, all felonies, and assault-with intent to cause injury, a misdemeanor.

Annino was processed and then arraigned by Colonie Town Judge Andrew Sommers.

Criminal Contempt

COLONIE– Colonie police responded to the area near the intersection of Central and Fairfield Avenues at 3:53 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and arrested a Colonie man for damaging property.

According to reports, Wei Ping Hou, 40, was taken into custody and charged with criminal contempt-third degree, a felony, and harassment-second degree, a violation. He was processed and sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee and arraigned the next morning in Colonie Town Court.

DWI on Forts Ferry Road

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the parking lot of TownePlace Suites for a report of a swerving vehicle with damage at 3:46 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 and found the driver to be impaired.

According to reports, Officers found a 30-year-old Niskayuna man asleep behind the wheel. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests and taken into custody. At the police station he was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor and ticketed for failure to stay in a single lane and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on October 21.

Forged Instrument

LATHAM – Colonie police responded to the Broadview Federal Credit union on Century Hill Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 15 for a fraud investigation.

According to reports, Thomas Dillon, 58, of Breezy Point, was charged with possession of a forged instrument, a felony. He was released with an appearance ticket for Colonie Town Court on October 30.

Drunk in the Car Wash

LATHAM – A Schenectady man needed a car wash, but got a DWI instead.

According to reports, a 50-year-old man was at the Hoffman’s Car Wash on Loudon Road on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 3:11 p.m. and was taken to the police station.

He was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for avoiding an intersection.

The man was released with an appearance ticket for October 28 in Colonie Town Court.

Multiple Warrants

DELMAR–An Albany woman who was indicted in connection to a retail crime ring in the area made the rounds to local courts for outstanding warrants after her arrest on October 2.

Zamaria Williams, 22, was in the Albany County Jail after the six count indictment we reported on the front page this week and police from North Greenbush and Bethlehem processed her on warrants for not showing up to court.

In Bethlehem, Williams was arrested for a larceny at Walmart on February 24 and a subsequent chase that traveled from Glenmont to Selkirk and ended with a crash at the Glenmont roundabout on Route 9W.

Williams was with three other people, including two juveniles. They were charged with petit larceny, conspiracy fourth and sixth degree and acting in a manor to injure a child. At that time she was released with an appearance ticket, but did not show up to court in March.

This time, she was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on her own recognizance. Although she has been charged with at least eleven felonies in other cases, State law does not allow judges to set bail for the Bethlehem charges, including the warrant.

Williams is due back in court on November 6.

Red Bull Bandit Bagged

SLINGERLANDS– A 56-year-old Albany man really likes Red Bull, but does not like to pay for it.

According to reports, Stephen Kelly is known by Market 32 employees to walk into a store and take cases of red bull and leave the store without paying. He has allegedly done it at multiple stores and on August 22, he was at the store on New Scotland Road.

Employees at the store provided video of the incident to police and, after an investigation, they sent it to the Capital Region Crime Analysis Center to confirm who it was. They did, and a warrant was issued for Kelly’s arrest.

State Police detained Kelly on Wednesday, Sept. 25 and brought him to Bethlehem. He was charged with petit larceny, but also had another warrant from SUNY Albany police.

He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released under supervision of probation, then turned over to SUNY Albany police. He is due back in court on October 15.

Warrant arrests

this week

James Rolfe, 54, of Latham, was the subject of a person annoying and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant from State Police. He was turned over to Troopers.

Glenn Massoth, 34, who is in state prison in Ogdensburg, was brought down by DOCCS on Wednesday, Oct. 9 on a bench warrant for not showing up for court in 2022.

Keith Hempstead, 55, of Rensselaer, turned himself in to Colonie police on Wednesday, Oct. 9 because he had a warrant for not showing up to court in September. He was arraigned.

Ashley Barthelmas, 29, of Colonie, was taken into custody for an outstanding bench warrant from the City of Albany on Thursday, Oct. 10 after an investigation. She was transported to meet officers from that department.

Khanh Le, 56, who is homeless, was taken into custody at Newton Plaza on Friday, Oct. 11 and found to have an outstanding warrant from Rensselaer. He was turned over to officers from that department.

Myunique McQueen, 21, of Albany, was processed on Friday, Oct. 11 for three outstanding bench warrants for not showing up for court in 2023. She was one of the subjects indicted for a retail crime spree in the area we wrote about on page one of this paper.

Marcus Conley, 40, of Albany, was taken into custody for an outstanding bench warrant on Saturday, Oct. 12 for not showing up to court in 2022.

Keessence Cano, 31, of Albany, was involved in a larceny investigation on Sunday, Oct. 13 and found to be wanted by Rensselaer police on a bench warrant for not showing up to court in January 2023.

Aunri Douglas, 29, of Albany, was a passenger in a car stopped for traffic violations on Central Avenue on Tuesday, Oct. 15 and was found to have a bench warrant from October 2018 for not showing up for Colonie court. Douglas was also charged with false personation for giving officers a fake name. He was sent to the Albany County jail as a pre-arraignment detainee.

Lameik Kindred, 36, was the subject of a check the welfare call at the Red Roof Inn on Wolf Road on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 2:21 a.m. and found to have an outstanding warrant from the City of Albany. He was transported to meet officers from that department.