Residents support traffic-calming pilot project as Town Board evaluates emergency response concerns

DELMAR — Residents along the Murray Avenue corridor continue to show support for a traffic-calming measure that would involve installing “speed slots” to compel speeding motorists to slow down.

Bethlehem Town Board members heard nearly a dozen residents commend their actions during a public hearing on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Many of them described Murray Avenue as a thoroughfare between the Delmar Bypass and Elm Avenue, used by motorists presumably traveling to and from the local high school.

While Town Board members expressed general support for traffic measures, some raised concerns about the impact of speed slots on emergency response times. Speed slots are essentially bumps with gaps that allow the wheel hubs of emergency vehicles to pass through without hindrance.

Approximately two years ago, the Town experimented with speed bumps by installing a set on Thacher Road, following complaints of speeding motorists from residents in that neighborhood. However, once the speed humps were installed, Town Hall discovered they were affecting local emergency response times.

Town Board member David DeCancio stated that he did not want to repeat this issue on Murray Avenue and is seeking a more definitive response from emergency responders, who have not yet provided a clear answer.

The Town Board is expected to make a decision on the speed slots as early as its next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The Traffic Safety Team, consisting of representatives from various town departments and the town’s designated engineer, CHA Consulting, Inc., has proposed a pilot project to install speed slots as a traffic-calming measure. If approved, the installation will be monitored by the Town, with adjustments made as necessary to ensure effectiveness.

The team’s recommendation is based on an analysis of vehicle speed and pedestrian traffic data. In May 2023, vehicle speed data indicated that the 85th percentile speed on Murray Avenue was 35 mph, exceeding the posted 30 mph limit.

“The data also shows us that there were maximum speeds in the 40- to 50-mph range. And there are several of them on a daily basis,” said Robert Leslie, the town’s director of planning. “So that confirmed to the Town that there’s a speeding issue on Murray Avenue.”