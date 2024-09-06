SCHENECTADY — St. George Greek Orthodox Church is set to celebrate its 48th Annual Greek Festival from Friday, Sept. 6, through Sunday, Sept. 8.

This vibrant cultural event will take place at the Hellenic Center, located at 510 Liberty Street in downtown Schenectady, with festivities running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The three-day festival promises a lively atmosphere filled with traditional Greek music, authentic ethnic cuisine, homemade pastries, folk dancing, and arts and crafts. Attendees can also participate in raffles, including the highly anticipated Grand Raffle, which this year boasts $10,000 in cash prizes along with other exciting rewards. Admission to the festival is free, making it a welcoming event for all members of the community.

St. George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 107 Clinton Street across from the rear entrance of City Hall, invites everyone to join in the celebration. The festival not only serves as a major fundraiser for the church but also as an opportunity to share the rich Greek culture and heritage with the wider Schenectady community.

For more information about the festival, including details on the schedule and the Grand Raffle, visit the church’s website at www.saintgeorgegoc.com or contact the church office at 518-393-0742.