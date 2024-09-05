DELMAR – Elizabeth Jean Fallon, 84, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

Elizabeth was born at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York on April 12, 1940, while medical school students placed bets on whether her mother was going to have twins and, if so, whether they would be boys, girls, or both, one of each won out. Elizabeth suspected her love of performing was shaped by that very first audience present at her birth.

Elizabeth grew up in Delmar, New York. She graduated from Bethlehem Central High School, where she was active in sports, cheerleading, choir, student government, and was the high school newspaper’s editor. Elizabeth then attended Albany State Teachers College where she graduated in three years, magna cum laude, to start her teaching career as a 7th-grade teacher. After a year of teaching 7th graders, she went to work for the NY State Police, where she found writing newsletters, annual reports, and police procedures a good deal less stressful than unpredictable 13-year-olds.

In 1963, Elizabeth married her high school sweetheart, Donald Arthur Cornelius. She and Don moved to Alaska so Don could obtain a master’s in wildlife management. Since Don was going to school, Elizabeth did too, being selected as a graduate assistant for the English Department at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. She graduated in 1966 with top grades in every course except skiing, in which she plowed down the instructor during the final test, resulting in the only C she ever received.

After a stint teaching in New Zealand and then in Vermont, Elizabeth and Don returned to Alaska, where Elizabeth began her long career at Matanuska-Susitna Community College, now a branch of the University of Alaska in Palmer. In 1970, they adopted David Geoffrey, and Tamia Jennifer in 1973. Don and Elizabeth’s marriage ended in 1976.

On February 14, 1976, Elizabeth, much against her better instincts, went on a blind date and met the love of her life Kenneth Paul Fallon, Jr. The two families were united on August 6, 1977. Elizabeth gained a husband and three more children, Pamela Elizabeth, Kirk Patrick, and Jean Marie, Ken’s children whom she later adopted.

In addition to her teaching career, Elizabeth was a successful storyteller from the time she was in second grade when the teacher hauled her to the front of the class to entertain the entire class since she constantly entertained the students around her. The first story, made up on the spot, (something about a house that kept falling down), made her instantly in demand throughout the school right through high school. While most of the stories she told to students were instant inventions, Elizabeth also had a strong interest in writing and over the years, published numerous stories and articles as well as newspaper columns, and a novel The Moonlit Moose: The Alaskan Tale. She also was a popular public speaker.

After retiring in 1999, Elizabeth and Ken began their travels around the world. In 2003, they moved from Alaska to Idaho Falls, Idaho, to take care of Ken’s father. In Idaho, she became active in church and community organizations, such as the Red Cross, PEO, sewing circles, and gardening clubs.

Elizabeth loved gardening, crafts of all kinds, and reading, but most of all, she loved putting smiles on people’s faces. It was a rare day when she failed to make someone laugh.

Elizabeth is survived by her children: Pamela (Elly) Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Draper, David Cornelius, Tamia Cornelius, and Jean (Wayne) Steele; as well as fifteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Mother Gladys Mae Hopper and Father William Eltinge Tinney, Sr.; twin brother, Robert Edward Tinney; older brother, William Eltinge Tinney, Jr.; spouse, Kenneth Paul Fallon, Jr.; and son, Kirk Patrick Fallon.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation online at https://alzfdn.org/donate/ or to a charity of your choice.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.