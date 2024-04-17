NJ man involved in December incident at Vista incident

SLINGERLANDS – The second suspect involved in a Facebook Marketplace robbery incident that occurred in December on Vista Blvd was taken into custody.

On Monday, April 15 Bethlehem police traveled to New Jersey and arrested Majid Godje, 24 of Jersey City, NJ on a long list of charges.

According to police, the incident alleges that Majid Godje, along with Ronaldo Alcazar, arranged a Facebook Marketplace meeting to purchase a necklace. This is when they say Godie and Alcazar arrived at the meeting location and displayed a firearm and stole the necklace from the victim.

Godje was charged with robbery – first degree,criminal use of a firearm – first degree, robbery – second degree, criminal possession of a weapon – second degree, grand larceny, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment, all felonies and menacing, a misdemeanor.

Godje was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Ryan Donovan and was remanded to the Albany County jail with no bail. He is due back in court on May 7.

The United States Marshal Task Force in New York and New Jersey assisted the Bethlehem police with this investigation.

On January 30, Bethlehem police Detectives traveled to New York City to pick up the first suspect, Alcazar, 25, of Queens, and return him to Bethlehem to face charges. The US Marshals Task Force also assisted in that operation.

Alcazar was charged with robbery-first degree, criminal use of a firearm, robbery-second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment, and conspiracy, all felonies, and menacing, a misdemeanor.

Alcazar was arraigned at that time in Town of Bethlehem Court and remanded to Albany County jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.

Incident at Plug Power

On Wednesday, Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Bethlehem police received a 911 call from a woman who witnessed an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of Plug Power at 125 Vista Boulevard.

When police arrived, the victim advised officers that two black males, one armed with a handgun, had a physical altercation with a male victim, then stole jewelry and the victim’s car keys. Both males then fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Toyota Sienna minivan (possibly purple) occupied by two black males and was last seen southbound on Vista Boulevard towards Route 85. There were people in the area who witnessed the incident, due to a shift change at the business.

Alcazar allegedly displayed a handgun and was wearing a black and white skeleton sweatshirt hoodie and a mask.

The alleged robbery was the result of a Facebook marketplace pre-arranged meeting from where the victim intended to sell the jewelry to the suspects.

The Bethlehem Police Department reminds people that there is a safe exchange location for E-commerce on the east side of the Bethlehem Town Hall at 447 Delaware Ave, Delmar, that is monitored by surveillance video and police personnel.