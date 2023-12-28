Man robbed at gunpoint trying to sell jewelry to two men

SLINGERLANDS – On Wednesday, Dec. 27 at approximately 11:30 p.m., Bethlehem police received a 911 call from a woman who witnessed an armed robbery in progress in the parking lot of Plug Power at 125 Vista Boulevard.

When police arrived, the victim advised officers that two black males, one armed with a handgun, had a physical altercation with a male victim, then stole jewelry and the victim’s car keys. Both males then fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored Toyota Sienna minivan (possibly purple) occupied by two black males and was last seen southbound on Vista Boulevard towards Route 85. There were people in the area who witnessed the incident, due to a shift change at the business.

The suspect that displayed the handgun was wearing a black and white skeleton sweatshirt hoodie and a mask.

The alleged robbery was the result of a Facebook marketplace pre-arranged meeting from where the victim intended to sell the jewelry to the suspects.

In a release the Bethlehem Police Department reminded people that there is a safe exchange location for E-commerce on the east side of the Bethlehem Town Hall at 447 Delaware Ave, Delmar, that is monitored by surveillance video and police personnel.

Anyone with any information on this incident please contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.