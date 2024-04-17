Upgrades to the Port’s existing maritime terminal will ensure heavy lift capabilities and serve regional manufacturers

ALBANY– The Albany Port District Commission is getting a $9.9 million grant from NYS Department of Transportation Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program (PFRAP) for upgrades to heavy rail and on-dock wharf at the Port’s existing maritime terminal.

“The Port of Albany is the logistics hub for the Capital Region and the Northeast United States,” said Port of Albany CEO Richard Hendrick. “These rail and maritime infrastructure improvements are key to ensuring regional manufacturers can transport their products to the world through the Port of Albany. It will also ensure heavy cargo and special project cargo can be transported through the facility and is a capstone to recently completed upgrades at the Port of Albany. Thank you to Governor Hochul and New York State Transportation Commissioner Dominguez for this critical support.”

In Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement, the Port of Albany project was one of nearly 40 projects that received a total of $111.1 million investment in New York’s port and freight rail infrastructure, the largest amount ever awarded under the state’s Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program. The funding will help modernize key freight lines and port facilities, enhance the safety and resiliency of vital freight corridors, and support New York’s nation-leading agenda to combat climate change by facilitating greater use of zero-emission equipment and reducing truck traffic and congestion.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said, “The Port of Albany continues to attract business from across the globe, and these investments are key to maintaining that lead in the maritime transportation industry. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation for their support of this critical upstate economic driver at the Port of Albany.”

The Port of Albany will invest the $9.9M in funding from the NYS DOT competitive Port and Rail grant for improvements that will leverage additional heavy lift and project cargo handling capacity at the Port. These improvements are the final phase of the Port’s Maritime Infrastructure Investment Project that includes more than $100M in upgrades and construction completed or underway. This ensures cargo and goods can keep moving through the Port, serving regional manufacturing companies and well as critical regional projects. This funding underscores the importance of partnerships with the state and federal programs as well as the business community. Recently completed projects in the maritime terminal include construction of a new 45,000 SF heavy capacity warehouse, reconstruction of 840LF of the Wharf, construction of a new 60,000 SF Warehouse and reconstruction of 60,000 SF on-dock warehouse, full maritime terminal reconstruction and adjacent service road upgrades.

“The Port of Albany is a vital transportation hub that plays a significant role in facilitating freight and maritime cargo needs in the Northeast,” said Albany Port District Commission Chair Georgette Steffens. “As part of the leadership team that has seen the results of many years of planning and investment in the Port’s infrastructure, we have been planning and building for this future. This Heavy Lift Wharf Deck and Rail Enhancement Project will help attract more and new business to the region, will support economic development and growth of industries in the area, and contribute to the overall prosperity of the Capital Region.”

“The Port of Albany continues to attract world-class and global business and trade, a reminder of the historical importance of the artery Albany was founded on, our mighty Hudson River,” said Assemblymember Patricia Fahy. “This grant will help the Port’s expanding ability to process commerce and strengthen its position as a leader in the industry across the northeastern United States. I look forward to seeing the Port continue to expand, modernize, and upgrade its operations as we look to the future and its potential.”

“Receiving this $9.9 million grant from NYS DOT is a testament to the Port of Albany’s commitment to excellence and innovation in maritime and rail infrastructure,” said Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh. “This investment will not only enhance their capabilities in heavy lift and project cargo handling but also contribute to the economic growth and resiliency of our region. These investments underscore the Port’s pivotal role in driving growth and opportunity for the Capital Region and beyond. Thank you to Governor Hochul and the NYS Department of Transportation for their support of this project and continuing to recognize the significance of this critical upstate economic driver.”

LOGISTEC is a leading North American marine services provider that has operated at the Port of Albany since 1996 through FMT Terminals, which was acquired in 2023. LOGISTEC operates at 90 terminals and 60 ports in the US and Canada.

“As the terminal operator at the Port of Albany, infrastructure upgrades to the on-dock rail and wharf deck systems will allow us to increase our cargo handling efficiency, bringing additional value to our customers and to our supply chain partners at the port,” said Sean Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of LOGISTEC. “We believe that enhancements like these are crucial for the port to maximize competitiveness and grow capacity to accommodate the demands of current and future industry needs, both locally and globally.”

The Albany Port Railroad has served the Port of Albany since 1975 and provides on-site industrial trackage services as well as moving heavy lift and other cargo throughout the Port. Owned and operated by CSX and CP Rail, Albany Port Railroad is in close proximity to Canadian Pacific Railway’s major classification yard at Kenwood Yards, CSX Transportation’s major classification yard at Selkirk, and Norfolk Southern’s intermodal facility.

The Port continues to be an economic engine in the Capital Region and for New York. The Port directly and indirectly supports more than 4,500 jobs and close to a billion dollars in economic impact to the regional economy on an annual basis.