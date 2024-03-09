GLENMONT – A 33-year-old Albany man out on bail was arrested and charged for his 13th larceny incident in the past 12 months. These are just the ones from police agencies we cover.

Kamal Pickens, of Albany, was detained by Colonie police on Monday, February 26 near the Econo Lodge on Central Avenue at 10:10 a.m. after he fled after police tried to take him into custody for three outstanding arrest warrants from Bethlehem police.

He was found a short distance away and officers transported him to meet Bethlehem police. More on that later.

Pickens was out of jail when he made bail after Colonie and State Police caught up to him on January 27 and charged him for eight incidents of larceny in Colonie and multiple bench warrants for the State Police for not showing up for court for larcenies in Saratoga County.

“We charged him with the following: Five separate incidents at Dicks (Two for over $3,000 in merchandise and three were over $1,000, a Walmart theft over $1,000 and petit larcenies from Kohls and TJ Maxx.,” Belles said.

Pickens was charged with two counts of grand larceny – third degree and four counts of grand larceny – fourth degree, and two counts of petit larceny.

“I am aware of multiple other agencies that were also investigating Kamel for similar incidents, but at this point I do not know the status of their arrests or investigations, so I don’t want to name any agencies,” Belles said.

Pickens also had thefts investigated and charged by the State Police in August. He was released on an appearance ticket in that case, but did not show up for court for subsequent appearances and the Moreau Town Court issued a bench warrant. He was arraigned for that when he was transported from Colonie on January 28.

August 4, State Police arrested Myunique Mcqueen, 20, of Albany, Jonneasia Welcome, 19, of Albany, and an 18-year-old each for grand larceny in the third degree, conspiracy in the fifth degree and false personation. Pickens, 32 was also arrested for conspiracy in the fifth degree and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

At about 6:52 p.m. on that day, Troopers responded to the report of a larceny that had just occurred at the Ultra Beauty Store located in Wilton. Three suspects were reported to have fled in a vehicle. Surrounding patrols located the vehicle in Halfmoon and stopped it. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Pickens. Mcqueen, Welcome, and an 18-year-old were located in the vehicle along with the stolen items valued at approximately $11,000. All three passengers initially provided false identifying information.

All four were arrested and transported to SP Wilton for processing. Pickens was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Wilton Town Court on August 22 and released. The remaining three suspects were arraigned at the Malta Town Court. Welcome and the 18-year-old were sent to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond. Mcqueen was released on her own recognizance and then turned over to the Bethlehem Police Department for an active unrelated warrant.

In the January charges in Colonie and other municipalities, Pickens was arraigned in Albany County Court.

“He ended up in Albany County, I am not sure if it was based on our charges or on other agencies’ charges, but he has subsequently bonded out,” Belles said in early February.

The most recent charges from Bethlehem were related to three incidents that took place in the town between October 11 and January 26, two of them were larcenies at Walmart.

According to Bethlehem police reports, Pickens allegedly stole $755 worth of electronics and an electric scooter from the store on October 11. After an investigation, detectives applied and received a warrant in that case on January 29. He was charged with petit larceny in that case.

The third incident was the area of Walmart on December 16, Bethlehem police attempted to stop a Nissan Rogue that an investigation determined that Pickens was driving and owned by his mother. According to other agencies, the vehicle was used in other Capital District and Kingston area larcenies as well.

The car fled the scene and a pursuit into the City of Albany where Pickens and the other 3-4 occupants fled. The car was impounded and a search warrant was executed later. The car had $2,700 worth of stolen merchandise from a Colonie sporting goods store with the anti-theft tags still on them.

Pickens does not have a valid license, the car had fake plates, no registration and no inspection. He was charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies, fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, all misdemeanors, and 11 traffic violations.

On January 24, he allegedly returned to Walmart and allegedly stole Shark vacuums and air fryers totalling $2,013. He was charged in that incident with grand larceny, a felony. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on his own recognizance because he had additional warrants from State Police in Kingston. Pickens was transported to meet Troopers at exit 21 of the Thruway. The details of that case or if bail was revoked are unknown.