BETHLEHEM – Struggling to find employees? If the answer is YES, please join Broadview FCU for the “WERC Employer Breakfast” event on May 8th. This information session is an opportunity to expand your constellation by networking with Women Employment & Resource Center’s staff and volunteers. Learn about WERC and find out how to partner and share your job leads with women in our community.

WERC is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance women’s success in the workplace by building their economic and personal independence. Click here to learn more about WERC.

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Where: Broadview Federal Credit Union, 4 Winners Circle, Albany, NY 12205

Time: 8:30 – 9:30 A.M.