GHENT – Art Omi will hold an opening reception for the exhibit, Olalekan Jeyifous: Even In Arcadia… to take place Saturday, March 16 inside the Newmark Gallery of Art Omi from 3-5 p.m. Jeyifous, a Brooklyn, N.Y. based artist who received his BA in Architecture from Cornell University, creates art that re-imagines social spaces which examine the relationships between architecture, community, and the environment. Although the opening is free, registration to attend the event is appreciated. To register for the exhibit opening and to learn more about the artist, go to Olalekan Jeyifous: Even in Arcadia… – Art Omi .