ALBANY – St. Peter’s Hospital, an affiliate of St. Peter’s Health Partners (SPHP), has been recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Maternity Hospitals 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Three data sources were used for the evaluation:

Nationwide online survey: Health care professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes — such as neonatal and perinatal doctor, nurses, and midwives — were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the US.

Medical key performance indicators on hospitals with a focus on indicators relevant to maternity care including a hospital’s rate of cesarean births.

Results from patient surveys which also included ratings on the hospital’s medical staff responsiveness and communication.

Newsweek and Statista invited more than 10,000 medical professionals to participate in the survey. Only 384 winners were recognized on the Best Maternity Hospitals 2023 list.

“We are honored to have St. Peter’s Hospital recognized among the nation’s elite centers for maternity care,” said Kim Baker, senior vice president of hospital operations for SPHP. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our midwives, physicians, nurses, and entire hospital staff. Helping to bring new life into the world is a true privilege and our providers understand what a profoundly personal experience it can be. They care deeply about their patients and are committed to ensuring that they receive the highest level of personalized, compassionate care possible. I would like to express my sincerest congratulations to everyone at St. Peter’s Hospital on receiving this well-deserved recognition.”