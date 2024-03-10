ALBANY – Art.Work.Space will put on its next artist workshop, a collage workshop with artist, Beth Brown, on Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This free workshop is a hands-on art lesson in which creators will learn how to create a collage on an art canvas, cut out papers and paint. Beth Brown, a Capital Region teaching artist, is an experienced painter and designer in the fine and commercial arts field who has taught art classes at her artist studio and online since 2012. Registration is free and must be completed before Thursday, March 7 to take the class. To register, go to Art. Work. Space. Youth Art Programs Registration (google.com) .