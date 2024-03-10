Albany- St. Peter’s Hospital has earned national designations that demonstrate its commitment to high-quality care. It has received Magnet Recognition by the American Nurses Credentialing Center for excellence in nursing; Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care by BlueShield of Northeastern New York; and UNICEF’s Baby-Friendly designation for its focus on bonding and breastfeeding.

St. Peter’s Hospital offers patient-centered care that allows you to birth your baby in a warm and home-like atmosphere with the comfort of knowing you and your baby will be cared for by board-certified obstetricians or midwives, whichever you choose. Our board-certified maternal-fetal medicine specialists are highly trained to deal with high-risk pregnancies as well.

St. Peter’s Hospital also has a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for babies born premature or critically ill, staffed 24/7 by neonatologists, neonatal nurses and respiratory therapists.

To learn more about maternity care at St. Peter’s Health Partners, visit https://www.sphp.com/location/womens-and-childrens-center-at-st-peters-hospital