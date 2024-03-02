Four days, three arrests, three warrants

GLENMONT – A homeless man with multiple outstanding warrants was arrested three times in four days beginning Friday, Feb. 16.

At 2:20 p.m. Bethlehem police responded to the Dunkin Donuts on Route 9W for a report of a man cursing at an employee and refusing to leave the store. When officers arrived they found Khanh Le, 55, at the store and advised him he was not allowed on the premises.

Le was found to have two outstanding warrants from Troy and Albany. Troy police agreed to take him and he was transported to meet officers from that department.

Three days later on Monday, Feb. 19, police were called to the Market 32 on Glenmont Road for a man who was being trespassed from the store. Officers identified Le from prior incidents upon arrival and he was cooperative in signing the trespass paperwork. Le still had the outstanding warrant from Albany, but also now had one from Watervliet.

When police called Albany, they told Bethlehem police to advise Le to turn himself in. When Bethlehem called Watervliet, they agreed to take him.

Le was transported to meet Watervliet police.

The next day, Tuesday, Feb. 20, Le was back in Glenmont, but this time at McDonalds on Glenmont road. Restaurant staff called police after Le was allegedly panhandling inside the store. Le still had the outstanding warrant from Albany police.

This time Bethlehem police transported Le to the Albany Police station directly.

Grand larceny at CVS

DELMAR – On Sunday, Feb. 18, at 4:56 p.m. Bethlehem police responded to the CVS on Delaware Avenue for the report of a larceny.

While responding to the scene at Bethlehem patrol unit spotted a person matching the description of the suspect walking on Delaware Avenue.

According to reports, the woman had in her possession multiple items from CVS. Officers drove the CVS employee to the scene and she was identified as the person who stole the goods and was taken into custody by police.

The value of the merchandise was $1,425.48 and it was returned to the store. During the process the woman gave police a false name and after an investigation, she was identified as Liberty Mauch, 44, of Albany.

It was also found that she was convicted of four felonies in Oregon.

Inside a suitcase she was carrying at the time, were needles, glass pipes, pink tubes and straw, and multiple packages of meat.

She was charged with grand larceny, a felony, criminal impersonation and criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

Mauch was arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court and sent to the Albany County Jail without bail due to being a prevalent felony offender. She is scheduled to return to court on February 21.

DWI on Fernbank

DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a gray Honda Pilot traveling southbound on Elsmere Avenue at approximately 48 mph in a 35 mph zone on Monday, Feb. 19 at 12:10 a.m. and performed a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Fernbank Avenue.

Upon interviewing the driver, a 30-year-old Delmar man, officers observed the man to have droopy and watery eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. According to reports, he admitted he had a combination of four beers and hard ciders.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a .11 percent BAC.

The man was charged with DWI and ticketed for speeding and an illegal signal.

He was given a bill of particulars and given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on March 5.

17 suspensions and warrant

DELMAR – On Tuesday, Feb. 20 at approximately 11:18 a.m. a Bethlehem police road patrol observed a white Lincoln sedan traveling west on Delaware Avenue without an inspection sticker and performed a traffic stop.

Upon interviewing the driver, who identified herself as Empress Rayonna Eukey El and later identified by her non-driver id as Rayonna E Hall, 32, of Loudonville, did not have a valid license. She had 17 suspensions on five different dates. Hall was also wanted by the Menands police department.

She was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for no inspection sticker and operating without a license.

She was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court for February 27 and turned over to an officer from Menands police.

Warrant

DELMAR – A homeless man was brought from the Rensselaer County jail on Tuesday, Feb. 20 for an outstanding warrant because he didn’t show up for court in October.

Julio Vazquez, 48, was arrested on October 22 for an incident at Walmart where he allegedly stole $484.97 worth of merchandise. At that time he also had an outstanding warrant from Guilderland.

This time, he was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby who set bail at $1. He is scheduled back in court on March 19.

Check scam leads to charges

SELKIRK – A local hockey organization had checks missing then rewritten and cashed by a Albany man.

On December 4, the treasurer of the organization found that a check for $242 was rewritten for $8,584 with the name Tyris Porter and cashed.

Three other checks were sent in the mail, but never received. After an investigation, police arrested Tyris Porter, 31, of Albany on Tuesday, Feb. 20 for cashing the check.

According to reports, Porter said he met another man online who gave him the fraudulent check to cash and received $2,000 for doing it.

Porter was charged with grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies, and petit larceny and unlawful possession of a personal ID for commission of a crime, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance by Bethlehem Judge Andrew Kirby. He is scheduled back in court on March 19.

2019 larceny and other warrants

GLENMONT – An Albany woman arrested in November 2019 for a theft at Lowes was back in Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Feb. 20 because she did not show up for court.

Sylvia Leflore, 52, of Albany, was brought to the court by the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. She was processed on the bench warrant and arraigned by Judge Andrew Kirby who set bail at $2,000.

She is scheduled back in court on March 19.

In June 2019, Bethlehem police identified Leflore in connection to an alleged theft where she returned merchandise to the store for cash.

On November 21, 2019, Leflore was arrested and charged with falsifying business records, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

The investigation was part of an investigation where Leflore was involved in multiple thefts of this type in the Capital District.

Leflore was also arrested by Colonie police on February 5 for two warrants. One was an arrest warrant for petit larceny at Price Chopper on Central Avenue in January 2022 and also a bench warrant for not showing up for court for another larceny charge in April.

She was arraigned in those cases.