ALBANY – Albany Center Gallery and the Albany Distilling Company have joined together to put on the 4th Winter Art Fest to be held at Albany Distilling Company Bar and Bottle Shop on 75 Livingston Avenue, Albany, Saturday, March 9 from 12-6 p.m.Tickets for the event are $24. This benefit event for Albany Center Gallery will feature live art and installations curated by Albany Center Gallery, specialty cocktails and mocktails, food specials from DeFazio’s Pizzeria, music provided by DJ Intell Hayesfield, and other winter elements and activities. Go to www.albanycentergallery.org for more information and to purchase tickets.