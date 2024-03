SCHENECTADY – The Electric City Barn is bringing back A Sew-Cial: Learn to Sew workshop on Wednesday, March 6, 3-5 p.m. This free event is put on by the American Sewing Guild (ASG) and the Electric City Barn. Electric City Barn is located at 400 Craig Street, Schenectady. To register for the workshop, head to ASG & ECB 2024 Sew-Cials (google.com).