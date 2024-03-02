GLENS FALLS – Kevin Richards Presents an afternoon of classic country with T.G. Sheppard “Close Up”, to be held Saturday, September 21, 3 p.m. at the Wood Theater in Glens Falls. The September show will include special guest, Whiskey River. Shepard is known for 21 number one hit songs including “Do You Want to Go to Heaven”, “War Is Hell (On The Homefront Too)”, “I Loved ‘Em Every One”, “Only One You”, and “Party Time Finally”. Spectators who buy a T.G. Shepard tickets before March 1 will be eligible to win two Kathy Mattea VIP Tickets and Meet and Greets. Kevin Richards Presents will announce the winner on March 2. Tickets for T.G. Sheppard are on sale now at www.kevinrichards.com, or by calling (518)-480-4878. Tickets cost between $57-87, including fees and can be found at AudienceView Professional (ovationtix.com).