What’s happening in December?

We know December is a busy time of year, but we guarantee you won’t want to miss some of the great events we and our community partners have scheduled for the month. Get creative at a craft class, enjoy a classic film, and learn more about the moon – all at the library!

Fragrant décor

Spice up your home for the winter with décor that looks as good as it smells. Join us Saturday, Dec. 9, at 2:30 p.m. for our Cinnamon Stick Stars crafts class for teens and adults. Registration for this event will close Dec. 7. Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Light the way

Holiday Lights in the Park is a time for the library to shine! Look for us as you drive through Elm Avenue Park with family and friends to experience the sights and sounds of the holiday season Saturday, Dec. 9. This free family event is sponsored by the Town of Bethlehem Police Department and takes place from 5-9 p.m. Donations of unwrapped toys,

non-perishable food items, and pet care items will be accepted.

Catch a classic

Sit back and enjoy a classic film at the library with our Monday Matinee. This month, we’ll continue our focus on Hitchcock with a screening of “To Catch a Thief” on Monday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. Starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, the film features the story of a retired jewel thief who will be arrested unless he can trap the copycat burglar who has taken up serial-stealing on the French Riviera.

Sharing is caring

Get in to the spirit of the season by sharing your favorite seasonal recipes at our Recipe Swap Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. You can bring samples of your recipes to share, but it is not required. If you are able to, please send the recipe(s) you plan to share to [email protected] before the day of the program. That way, copies for sharing can be printed out before the program begins.

Luna love

In “Look to the Skies: Introduction to the Moon,” the fourth entry of our astronomy series, Dr. Mindy Townsend helps us examine our moon. It has inspired generations of would-be astronauts and is an essential part of our own little corner of the cosmos. What secrets does it hold? This program takes place Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Registration is required. Visit bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Weather delays and closings

In the event of inclement weather, the library’s telephone system will provide information on a closing or delayed opening. Weather conditions can occasionally cause icing near the entrances and curbside pickup area that could lead to closure even when the town roadways are clear. Call ahead at (518) 439-9314 if you are unsure. Information may also be available on our website at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.