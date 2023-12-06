LifePath

28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany

www.lifepathny.org;

(518) 465-3322

Supportive services for older adults. To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities; (518) 465-332

Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]

Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]

Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]

Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m.-noon: SENIOR LEGAL AID

Once a month the Senior Legal Aid Attorney from Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY will offer free legal advice to people over 60 who reside in Albany County – appointments required. Westview Homes Apartments

Thursday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m.: AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE

AARP Smart Driver Course taught by Regional Coordinator, Warren Lavery in a one day 6.5 hour session. Course fees are $25 for an AARP member and $30 for non-members. Cohoes Senior Center

Monday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m.: RESIDENTIAL SAFETY PROGRAM

Engage in a conversation about residential safety with Officer Sal while savoring delightful chocolate chip cookies. Westview Homes Apartments

Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.: HEALTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM

Empower clients by providing comprehensive advocacy and educational support to enhance their understanding of healthcare treatments, ultimately improving their quality of life. Westview Homes Apartments

Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.: INFORMATIONAL SESSION ON ONLINE SCAMS

Stay one step ahead in the digital world with Equinox’s Informational Session on Online Scams. Join us for an enlightening presentation on the latest tactics used by online scammers and how to protect yourself against them. Westview Homes Apartments

Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.: COLONIE TOWN BAND CONCERT

The Colonie Town Band will be in Cohoes to play a concert of their favorite pieces. No registration is needed; just come ready to enjoy an evening of listening to the Colonie Town Band. Cohoes Senior Center

Tuesday Dec. 19, at 11:30 a.m.: CDPHP VISITS COHOES

Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.: POPCORN AND A MOVIE

Come join to watch highly recommended movies with free popcorn every Wednesday at the community lounge. Westview Homes Apartments

Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m.: OPEN ENROLLMENT PROGRAM WITH ALBANY HIICAP

Unlock the doors to informed healthcare decisions with Albany HIICAP’s Open Enrollment Program. Dive into a comprehensive session to empower you with knowledge and assistance during the open enrollment period. Westview Homes Apartments

***

Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW

Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center

Mondays at 10 a.m.: LINE DANCING WITH LU

Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center

Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center

Mondays at 10:30 a.m.: GENTLE CHAIR YOGA AND NIA

Join Karine for a morning routine of chair yoga. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS

Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING

Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center

Tuesdays at 2 p.m.: DOMINOES

Join us for an afternoon of fun playing dominoes. Westview Homes Apartments

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: MAHJONG

Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS

Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Come for the crafting and stay for lunch, call Beth at 518-235-2420 for more information. Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS

The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center

Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: BINGO

Join us as we pull the numbers for an hour of Bingo fun every Wednesday. Crazy T, Round Robin, Letter X, Kite and more; 2-3 cards and prizes available. Zoom and Watervliet Senior Center

Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: FRIENDLY FILM FRIDAYS WITH THE COHOES PUBLIC LIBRARY

Gather ‘round to join friends and film buffs for a few hours of fun and laughs. Future films will be announced at each screening. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY

This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center

Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE

Are you interested in a variety of board games. Come in and join for some lively competition. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center

Fridays at 2 p.m. • KARAOKE FRIDAY

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. For more information contact Chamanka at 518-482-2120. Westview Homes Apartments

Niskayuna Senior Center

2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna

(518) 372-4969

Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center.

Mondays

10 a.m.: Qigong (Dec. 4, 11, 18)

11 a.m.: Pickleball

12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house (Dec. 4, 11, 18)

4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art – Bring projects, finish old ones or start new ones. Quiet, creative time and space is here. (Dec. 4, 11, 18)

5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg (Dec. 4, 11, 18)

Tuesdays

9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help (Dec. 5, 19); Unite US Resource program (Dec. 5, 19)

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge

11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo (Dec. 5, 12, 19)

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

12:15 p.m.: English Country Dancing (Dec. 5, 12, 19)

Wednesdays

6:30 p.m. CDPHP Gentle Flow Yoga with Susan (Dec. 6)

Thursdays

10 a.m.: Tai Chi

10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for socialization/coffee service

10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge

11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball (Dec. 7, 14, 21)

Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service

1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Dec. 7, 21)

Email Edie for registration, dates and times at [email protected].

Monthly Activities

TBD at 11 a.m.: Book Group, “3 Hours in Paris” by Cara Black; NHS Choir presentation

Dec. 7 at noon: Holiday Luncheon

Dec. 12: Blood Pressure Clinic by St. Peter’s Health Partners at 11 a.m.

Dec. 13: Managing Your Medication with Barry Lofredo at 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 14: December Birthday Celebration; SAS Felted Gnomes at 12:30 p.m.

Dec. 19: Coffee with a Cop at 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 21: Surprise Trip at 10:30 a.m.