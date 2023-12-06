LifePath
28 Colvin Ave., Suite 2, Albany
www.lifepathny.org;
(518) 465-3322
Supportive services for older adults. To register: www.lifepathny.org/activities; (518) 465-332
Cohoes Senior Center • (518) 235-2420 • [email protected]
Watervliet Senior Center • (518) 273-4422 • [email protected]
Westview Homes Apartments • (518) 482-2120 • [email protected]
Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 10 a.m.-noon: SENIOR LEGAL AID
Once a month the Senior Legal Aid Attorney from Legal Aid Society of Northeastern NY will offer free legal advice to people over 60 who reside in Albany County – appointments required. Westview Homes Apartments
Thursday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m.: AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE
AARP Smart Driver Course taught by Regional Coordinator, Warren Lavery in a one day 6.5 hour session. Course fees are $25 for an AARP member and $30 for non-members. Cohoes Senior Center
Monday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m.: RESIDENTIAL SAFETY PROGRAM
Engage in a conversation about residential safety with Officer Sal while savoring delightful chocolate chip cookies. Westview Homes Apartments
Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m.: HEALTH EMPOWERMENT PROGRAM
Empower clients by providing comprehensive advocacy and educational support to enhance their understanding of healthcare treatments, ultimately improving their quality of life. Westview Homes Apartments
Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m.: INFORMATIONAL SESSION ON ONLINE SCAMS
Stay one step ahead in the digital world with Equinox’s Informational Session on Online Scams. Join us for an enlightening presentation on the latest tactics used by online scammers and how to protect yourself against them. Westview Homes Apartments
Monday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.: COLONIE TOWN BAND CONCERT
The Colonie Town Band will be in Cohoes to play a concert of their favorite pieces. No registration is needed; just come ready to enjoy an evening of listening to the Colonie Town Band. Cohoes Senior Center
Tuesday Dec. 19, at 11:30 a.m.: CDPHP VISITS COHOES
Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 2 p.m.: POPCORN AND A MOVIE
Come join to watch highly recommended movies with free popcorn every Wednesday at the community lounge. Westview Homes Apartments
Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 10:30 a.m.: OPEN ENROLLMENT PROGRAM WITH ALBANY HIICAP
Unlock the doors to informed healthcare decisions with Albany HIICAP’s Open Enrollment Program. Dive into a comprehensive session to empower you with knowledge and assistance during the open enrollment period. Westview Homes Apartments
***
Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: POOL CREW
Sticks and chalk are available to use. No fee to play. Watervliet Senior Center
Mondays at 10 a.m.: LINE DANCING WITH LU
Line dancing is proven to create and maintain neural pathways that help our brains stay young. You will find the added benefit of better balance while learning the gentle steps and routines to favorite oldies. Cohoes Senior Center
Mondays at 1 p.m.: MAH-JONGG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Cohoes Senior Center
Mondays at 10:30 a.m.: GENTLE CHAIR YOGA AND NIA
Join Karine for a morning routine of chair yoga. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: KNIT WITS
Come join this lovely group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Please call 518-273-4422 for more information. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 10 a.m.: WII BOWLING
Come and join others in person for a video game of Wii Bowling. Enjoy the experience of bowling virtually. Minimum physical requirement needed. Watervliet Senior Center
Tuesdays at 2 p.m.: DOMINOES
Join us for an afternoon of fun playing dominoes. Westview Homes Apartments
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: MAHJONG
Join this wonderful, social group as they play through the timeless game Mahjong, a tile-based game that was developed in the 19th century in China. Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 10 a.m.: UFOS – UNFINISHED OBJECTS
Do you have Unfinished Objects (UFOS) sitting by your chair that you would love to complete but want the company to do so? This is a group that enjoys working on lap crafts while conversing and enjoying the company of others. Come for the crafting and stay for lunch, call Beth at 518-235-2420 for more information. Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at noon: THE BEAU-KNITTERS
The Beau-Knitters are a lively group of people who enjoy knitting and crocheting. All experience levels are welcome. Come for lunch and stay for the creating! Cohoes Senior Center
Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: BINGO
Join us as we pull the numbers for an hour of Bingo fun every Wednesday. Crazy T, Round Robin, Letter X, Kite and more; 2-3 cards and prizes available. Zoom and Watervliet Senior Center
Wednesdays at 1 p.m.: FRIENDLY FILM FRIDAYS WITH THE COHOES PUBLIC LIBRARY
Gather ‘round to join friends and film buffs for a few hours of fun and laughs. Future films will be announced at each screening. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 10 a.m.: GET THE LEAD OUT! SPREAD POSITIVE ENERGY
This group of positive people comes together weekly to color and make bookmarks to spread joy and beauty in our community. Supplies are included and donations are welcome. This is an informal group of older people who enjoy spending time with others and like to create art to share. Cohoes Senior Center
Fridays at 12:45 p.m.: GAME OF CHOICE
Are you interested in a variety of board games. Come in and join for some lively competition. Game of choice is picked by the majority of participants. Watervliet Senior Center
Fridays at 2 p.m. • KARAOKE FRIDAY
Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing the evening away. If you’ve never tried karaoke before you will not regret it. For more information contact Chamanka at 518-482-2120. Westview Homes Apartments
Niskayuna Senior Center
2682 Aqueduct Road, Niskayuna
(518) 372-4969
Additional information along with the calendar will be posted on the Niskayuna Town website at www.niskayuna.org/senior-center.
Mondays
10 a.m.: Qigong (Dec. 4, 11, 18)
11 a.m.: Pickleball
12:30 p.m.: CDPHP Chair Pilates, in-house (Dec. 4, 11, 18)
4:30-6 p.m.: Open Art – Bring projects, finish old ones or start new ones. Quiet, creative time and space is here. (Dec. 4, 11, 18)
5:30 p.m.: American Mohjongg (Dec. 4, 11, 18)
Tuesdays
9 a.m.-noon: Tom’s Computer Class and/or Ancestry help (Dec. 5, 19); Unite US Resource program (Dec. 5, 19)
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for indoor/outdoor socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong and Bridge
11 a.m.: CDPHP Total Body Combo (Dec. 5, 12, 19)
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
12:15 p.m.: English Country Dancing (Dec. 5, 12, 19)
Wednesdays
6:30 p.m. CDPHP Gentle Flow Yoga with Susan (Dec. 6)
Thursdays
10 a.m.: Tai Chi
10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Open for socialization/coffee service
10 a.m.: Cards, Mahjong, Bridge
11 a.m.: Bocce and Pickleball (Dec. 7, 14, 21)
Noon: Gershon’s, BYOL and coffee service
1 p.m.: Trinity Health Chair Yoga (Dec. 7, 21)
Email Edie for registration, dates and times at [email protected].
Monthly Activities
TBD at 11 a.m.: Book Group, “3 Hours in Paris” by Cara Black; NHS Choir presentation
Dec. 7 at noon: Holiday Luncheon
Dec. 12: Blood Pressure Clinic by St. Peter’s Health Partners at 11 a.m.
Dec. 13: Managing Your Medication with Barry Lofredo at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 14: December Birthday Celebration; SAS Felted Gnomes at 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 19: Coffee with a Cop at 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 21: Surprise Trip at 10:30 a.m.