The Colonie Library is partnering with “Inclusible” (Inclusible means suitable for inclusion) to host a series of game events for adults of all ages and abilities. Diane Guendel, founder and CEO of Inclusible, LLC, wants to build community through play and games. She believes when we provide spaces, activities and supports, all community members can be included to the benefit of the entire, diverse community.

On Thursday, December 7 from 10:00 – 11:30 AM, you are invited to come play with friends (new and old) or be a partner to someone who needs support. Card games, board games, puzzles and more will be provided. Beginners welcome. This is a disability/neuro-diverse friendly event.

Stay and Stitch

On Sunday, December 10 from 1:00-2:30, stay, stitch and socialize with fellow fiber art lovers. Bring your own project to work on while you relax and chat.

Be Prepared

Lydia Gerardi, a member of the Air National Guard and presenter of Emergency Preparedness, will show you how to best prepare, respond, and recover from a natural or man-made disaster. Join her at the library on Tuesday, December 12 from 1:00-2:00 PM for this very important topic.

Life Saving Skills for Everyone

Learn how to save lives from a Colonie EMT-Paramedic on Thursday, December 14 from 6:30-7:30 PM. This informational course will cover Hands Only CPR, the use of an Automated External Defibrillator, and the use of Narcan, which is used in the reversal of opioid overdoses. Narcan kits and testing strips are available for anyone, at no cost, at the library.

Registration for all events can be done at colonielibrary.libcal.com/ or by calling 518-458-9274.