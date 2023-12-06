To the Editor,

During this season of giving, I want to give my deepest thanks to the voters of the 25th Legislative District in Albany County. Thanks to the support of a Republican, Conservative, Democrat and Independent coalition placing their trust in me, we won our campaign by one percent – proof that every vote really does count.

Since Election Day, I’ve had much time to think and reflect on our campaign. Words cannot describe the gratitude I feel for earning your support this year. There are too many people to thank, but I’ll try anyway.

I am thankful for the chance to have met many of my neighbors for the first time, then a second, and some three or more times. I know many of you were fatigued by the non stop barrage of ringing doorbells, buzzing phones and campaign signs. I was too, but I am still thankful for the conversations we shared, the friendships we formed, and the memories we made.

I am thankful for my team of friends, supporters and volunteers that rallied behind me from day one of our campaign. Your grassroots help on the ground, and your words of encouragement helped carry me through this herculean task.

I am also thankful to my Democratic opponent in this race. Though we don’t know each other well, I believe we both ran good and fair campaigns with our community’s best interests at heart. In an era full of deep partisan divisions, I think we should be proud of that rare but positive accomplishment.

Most of all, I am thankful for my family, starting with my wife, my three children and my parents. You are the reason I ran in the first place. I couldn’t have done it without you.

With the Election behind us, it is time to put aside the politics and get to work. Thank you to the residents of Loudonville, West Albany and Colonie for your confidence in me. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican, or whether you voted for me or not. I am ready to listen and govern in your best interests. I am thankful to serve you!

Thank you!

Ryan Conway

Albany County Legislator-Elect –

District 25