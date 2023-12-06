December 7 Thursday

Peppa Pig Sing-Along Party

Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig are throwing a Sing-Along Party and you are invited! In this new show you can join in the fun as Peppa and friends teach some of their favorite songs, 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.50 Palace Theatre, 19 Clinton Ave., Albany. For more information call (518) 465-3335 or visit palacealbany.org.

Fairy Tale STEM: Gingerbread Man

Join us as we read a fairy tale and then use our STEM skills in a fun way, 4 p.m. For grades 2-5. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

8 Friday

Morning Bells

The Morning Bells are an ecumenical group of handbell ringers that love to share the beautiful and unique sound of handbells with others, 10 a.m. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Capital Pride Singers: Patchwork Quilt

Concert of songs that will reflect on history of the HIV/AIDS pandemic, the Covid pandemic and the AIDS memorial quilt, 7 p.m. A night of reflection and our collective experience of two global pandemics and how those experiences unite us like the thread and fabric that brings a quilt together. Tickets cost $25. First United Presbyterian Church, 1917 Fifth Ave., Troy. For more information, visit unitedprestroy.org.

9 Saturday

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Enjoy a full breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, get photos of your kids with the Clauses and watch them enjoy other activities as well, seatings at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Cost is $10 per person and free for those under 3 years old. Pre-registration is a must as both seatings are expected to sell out. Registration can be done at the Twin Bridges Rotary website at www.twinbridgesrotary.com. Questions may be directed to [email protected]. Elks Lodge, 695 Mac Elroy Road, Ballston Lake.

Candy Houses

Join us for our annual graham cracker candy house class, 1-3 p.m. For ages 5-12; participants must sign up. Call 518-462-1193 or visit Rensselaerlibrary.org to register for this free program. Rensselaer Public Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer.

The Nutcracker

The Albany Berkshire Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $57 for adults and $35 for children. The Egg Center for the Performing Arts, Empire State Plaza, Albany. For more information visit theegg.org or call 518-473-1845.

Teacher Workshop: Flying Wild

Flying WILD is an interdisciplinary workshop for teachers and educators that focuses on active demonstrations and stimulating investigations, 9 a.m. Participants will receive a free Flying WILD Educator’s Guide filled with activities correlated to the New York State Learning Standards. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Bird Watching

Find 10 species of birds with the help of a Five Rivers naturalist and complete the Birder’s Challenge, 2 p.m. Five Rivers is a great place to learn about birds and how to identify birds as a top destination on the New York State Birding Trail. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Cinnamon Stick Stars

These cinnamon stick stars are going to spice up your home for the winter, 2:30 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Adults welcome. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Pine Bush Appreciation Walk

Observe and enjoy the beauty of the pine barrens in late fall on this 1.2 mile walk, and learn about how this ecosystem has prepared for the coming winter, 2 p.m. This program is suitable for ages 10 and up. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

10 Sunday

Nature Journaling

During this indoor program we will spend time appreciating living and once-living objects and photographs of the Pine Bush Preserve while we exercise our creativity through nature journaling, 10 a.m. This program is suitable for tweens, teens and adults. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Andy the Music Man and Singing Santa

Join Andy “The Music Man” with special guest “Singing Santa” for an interactive concert for families, 11 a.m. Tickets start at $18.78. Lark Hall, 351 Hudson Ave., Albany. For more information, larkhallalbany.com or call (518) 599-5804.

Holiday Concert

Celebrate the joy of the season with a holiday concert at the American Italian Heritage Museum. Soprano Rosanne Hargrave is joined by Michele Boretti on flute and Michael Clement on piano to present a selection of classic and traditional seasonal songs, 3 p.m. Seating is limited, reservations required. Tickets are $12 and include refreshments. American Italian Heritage Museum, 1227 Central Ave., Albany. For more information, call 518-435-1979 or visit americanitalianmuseum.org.

11 Monday

Mindfulness

Monday

You are invited to slow down and engage with nature, experiencing it through all your senses during a guided walk inspired by the Japanese practice of Forest Bathing, 10 a.m. The goal of this walk is to tune in to the present moment while immersing our senses in the sights and sounds of the forest. Appropriate for teens and adults. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Monday Matinee: ‘To Catch a Thief’

Starring Cary Grant and Grace Kelly, this 1950s classic features the story of a retired jewel thief who will be arrested unless he can trap a copycat burglar who has taken up serial-stealing on the French Riviera, 2 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

VolunTEEN: Advisory Program

Chat with other teens and share your ideas for our library, 5 p.m. Attendees will earn one hour of volunteer credit for participating in the conversation. For grades 6-12. Registration required.

12 Tuesday

Citizens

Preparedness Corps

Train to become your own first responder in times of natural or man-made disasters, 1 p.m. This presentation will be given by a member of the Air National Guard, Lydia Gerardi, who goes around the capital region of New York teaching Emergency Preparedness to citizens. William K Sanford Town Library, 629 Albany Shaker Road, Loudonville. Visit libr.info/Prepared to sign up.

13 Wednesday

Craft and Chat

Crafting social time for adults. Bring in your current fiber art project, do a simple craft, or use our supplies and tools to come up with new projects, 3 p.m. We will have a Cricut cutting machine and 3D printer for you to use. For adults, but teens are welcome. Let us know you plan to attend. Call 518-462-1193 or visit Rensselaerlibrary.org to register for this free program. Rensselaer Public Library, 676 East St., Rensselaer.

Anime Club

Watch anime (and eat snacks) with other teens. Whether you are anime savvy or a curious newbie, everyone is welcome, 3 p.m. Videos shown will be either films rated PG-13 or lower, or shows TV-14 or lower. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Pine Bush Pups: Neat Feet

Who passed this way? Help us look for signs of animals that live in the Pine Bush, 10 a.m. This program is suitable for ages under 6 with caregivers. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

14 Thursday

Recipe Swap

Get in to the spirit of the season by sharing your favorite seasonal recipes, 6:30 p.m. You can bring samples of your recipes to share, but it is not required. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

15 Friday

Beads & Brownies

Join friends at the end of a long week to relax and make beaded bracelets and necklaces. Refreshments will be served, 3:45 p.m. For grades 6 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Crafternoon: Alcohol Ink Votives

Join us to use alcohol ink to create a unique and colorful candle holder, 2 p.m. For ages 12 and up. Adults welcome. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

16 Saturday

Tea and Sinterklaas Story Hour

Meet Sinterklaas and hear a story in the Ten Broeck Mansion parlor. Taste teas and treats from around the world and make a tea treasure box, 11 a.m. Free. Registration for tea party required. Albany County Historical Association Ten Broeck Mansion, 9 Ten Broeck Place, Albany. For more information, visit tenbroeckmansion.org/holiday-house-2023 or call (518) 436-9826.

The Elusive Fisher

Although many call them fisher cats, these weasels do not fish, nor are they cats. Learn about these mysterious animals and their significance to a healthy ecosystem, 10 a.m. An indoor presentation will be followed by a visit to some of their preferred habitat. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

Guided Walk: Vlomankill Trail

Walk among the evergreens with a Five Rivers educator. We’ll explore along the stream, under the pines and hemlocks, 2 p.m. Terrain may be slippery and includes a short steep section. Wear sturdy boots or micro spikes. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

17 Sunday

The Many Moods of Christmas

From the hushed opening notes of Lauridsen’s “O Magnum Mysterium” to the joyful mix of traditional carols in Bennett and Shaw’s “The Many Moods of Christmas” suite, this concert inspires and delights audiences each year, 3 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 30 2nd St, Troy. For more information, visit www.troymusichall.org.

Bright Star Theatre: Holidays Around the World

Join us as we watch Bright Star Theatre celebrate holidays from all over the globe – the Lohri Festival, St. Lucia Day, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas, and more, 2 p.m. For all ages, with an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Winter Birds

Join us for a hike through the Pine Bush to explore what birds are active here in the winter and what resources they rely on to make it through this challenging time of year, 11 a.m. We will conclude indoors with a bird feeder craft. This program is suitable for all ages. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

18 Monday

Nature on the Move Winter

Come enjoy nature with others looking to get outside. This walk is geared towards gentle exercise and those with basic fitness levels, 10:30 a.m. This program is suitable for ages 16 and up. Registration is required at least 24 hours prior to the program. Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park, 90 Scout Road, Gansevoort. For more information or to register, visit wiltonpreserve.org or call (518) 450-0321.

Friendship Singers Christmas Concert

Also Tuesday. A program of harmonious offerings, with a prayer for peace on earth. Some songs are familiar, some new (including the lovely “Believe” from The Polar Express), 7 p.m. Everyone’s invited, and there is no charge. Delmar Reformed Church, 386 Delaware Ave., Delmar.

19 Tuesday

Polaroid Picture Coasters

Make a ceramic tile coaster with a picture that you bring from home, or choose from one of ours. Perfect for personal use or to give as a gift, 3:30 p.m. Supplies limited. For ages 12 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

20 Wednesday

Introduction to the Moon

The moon has inspired generations of would-be astronauts and is an essential part of our own little corner of the cosmos, 7 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

21 Thursday

Morning Bird Walks

Join a Five Rivers educator to explore for avian visitors and residents. Meet outside the visitor center at 7:30 a.m. After a brief introduction, we’ll head out on the trails. Beginners are welcome. Bring binoculars if you have them. In case of inclement weather, these programs will be canceled. Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, 56 Game Farm Road, Delmar. Space is limited; registration required. For more information, visit www.dec.ny.gov/education/1835.html.

DIY Last-Minute Gifts

Need some last minute gifts? Skip the shopping rush and come to the library to craft a variety of gifts, including ornaments, bookmarks, decoupage trinkets and more, 6:30 p.m. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Open Mic Night

Come to the library to perform or just attend a fun and welcoming open mic event, 6 p.m. For teens and adults. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

Winter Solstice Night Hike

Celebrate the solstice by taking a hike at the Albany Pine Bush Preserve, 6:30 p.m. Suitable for tweens, teens and adults. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

22 Friday

Birdfeeder Story Time and Craft

Join us for some bird-themed stories, and then make a simple birdfeeder using cardboard rolls, lard, birdseed and string, 10 a.m. For ages 6 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

26 Tuesday

Kids Build: Cardboard Fort

We need your help to construct a giant cardboard fort in the library, 2 p.m. Bring a leftover box (or three) to be used as building materials. Children under age 9 should be accompanied by an adult at all times. For ages 5 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Full Moon Hike

Enjoy the Pine Bush at night under a full moon. We will meet at the Discovery Center and then hike approximately one mile through the Karner Barrens region of the preserve, 6:30 p.m. Suitable for ages 6 and older. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

27 Wednesday

Annual Cookie Burner Stroll

Looking for a way to work off those cookies and other holiday treats? Join us for a 2.6 mile hike through the Karner Barrens region of the preserve, 11 a.m. Suitable for ages 6 and older. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Winter Craft: Mittens

Come in from the cold and join us while we make our very own mitten crafts, 2:30 p.m. Suitable for children of all abilities. For ages 3 and up. Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar. For more information, call 518-439-9314 or visit bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

28 Thursday

Owl Investigation

Join us to learn about the owls that live in the Pine Bush Preserve and the signs they leave behind, 11 a.m. Suitable for ages 6 and older. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

29 Friday

Snowflakes and Crystals

Join us at the Discovery Center to learn about the ice crystals that make winter wonderful, 10 a.m. This program is suitable for ages 10 and older. Program is free, but reservations required. Albany Pine Bush Discover Center, 195 New Karner Road, Albany. For more information, call (518) 456-0655 or visit www.albanypinebush.org.

Family Lego Build

Builders are challenged to work as a family to create a project of your own design, 10:30 a.m. Legos will be provided. For all ages, with an adult. Registration required. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.

31 Sunday Happy Noon Year

It’s all of the fun with none of the yawning, 12:30 p.m. Join us for a craft, story, and a noisy New Year countdown. For ages 5 and up, with an adult. Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park. For more information, call (518) 371-8622 or visit www.cphlibrary.org.