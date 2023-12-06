LATHAM – For 20 years, the Pruyn House has welcomed guests inside to celebrate the holiday season with their annual two-day event and this year, members of the Pruyn House will host the open house on Dec. 8-9.

The Fort Orange Garden Club will host its Holiday Greens show inside the Verdoy Schoolhouse on both days, with a $5 entry fee for Friday and free admission for Saturday. The Blue Creek Garden Club will host its Greens sale inside the Pruyn House basement with free admission.

The Pruyn House will open Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Visitors can view the holiday decorations inside the house, enjoy some cookies and hot chocolate, and also take a free photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

FOGC will host its greens show Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and BCGC will host its Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year, the house was decorated in the 1880’s style by Blue Creek Garden Club and the Friends of Pruyn House to keep up with the age of the house which was built between the years of 1825-1830.

The Blue Creek Garden Club, who started the Pruyn House garden in 1985 and has since partnered with the home, focuses on decorating the Pruyn House every year for the holidays and pots flowers outside in the spring and summer months. The Fort Orange Garden Club, a local chapter of the Garden Club of America, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, has worked on the gardens at the establishment since 1988.

The Arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus

Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive in Latham on Saturday and will make their stay at the Pruyn House from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Although there are no formal appointments, families are encouraged to bring their children to meet the holiday couple and take a photo or two inside the home or outside the front of the house if they prefer to be outside.

For more information, visit the Pruyn House Facebook page and pruynhouse.org.