DELMAR – Democrats win in all races with all precincts in. David Vanluven – Town Supervisor, Kimberley Whitsitt – Town Clerk and Alicia Roney – Receiver of Taxes all win uncontested seats..
Town Board and Highway Superintendent
As of 11 p.m.
Town Board
Joyce H. Becker – D 6,728 37.40%
Thomas A. Schnurr – D 6,708 37.29%
Theresa A. O’Neil – R 3,535 19.65%
Kellin P. Rowlands – UB 959 5.33%
WRITE-IN 58 .32%
Highway Superintendent
Marc E. Dorsey – D 6,491 62.11%
Craig M. Sleurs – R,C 3,939 37.69%
WRITE-IN 21 .20%
Albany County Legislature
District 33
William W. Reinhardt -D Wins Seat – Unopposed
District 34
Joanne E. Cunningham -D Wins Seat – Unopposed
District 35
Jeffrey D. Kuhn -D . . . . . . . . 1,804 71.08%
Mitchell S. Goldstein -R,C . . . . . . 733 28.88%
District 36
Matthew J. Miller- D. . . . . . . . 1,255 56.58%
Taran L. O’Brien – R,C . . . . . . . . 961 43.33%