DELMAR – Democrats win in all races with all precincts in. David Vanluven – Town Supervisor, Kimberley Whitsitt – Town Clerk and Alicia Roney – Receiver of Taxes all win uncontested seats..

Town Board and Highway Superintendent

As of 11 p.m.

Town Board

Joyce H. Becker – D 6,728 37.40%

Thomas A. Schnurr – D 6,708 37.29%

Theresa A. O’Neil – R 3,535 19.65%

Kellin P. Rowlands – UB 959 5.33%

WRITE-IN 58 .32%

Highway Superintendent

Marc E. Dorsey – D 6,491 62.11%

Craig M. Sleurs – R,C 3,939 37.69%

WRITE-IN 21 .20%

Albany County Legislature

District 33

William W. Reinhardt -D Wins Seat – Unopposed

District 34

Joanne E. Cunningham -D Wins Seat – Unopposed

District 35

Jeffrey D. Kuhn -D . . . . . . . . 1,804 71.08%

Mitchell S. Goldstein -R,C . . . . . . 733 28.88%

District 36

Matthew J. Miller- D. . . . . . . . 1,255 56.58%

Taran L. O’Brien – R,C . . . . . . . . 961 43.33%