DELMAR – Democrats holding leads in all races with half the vote in.

David Vanluven – Town Supervisor, , Kimberley Whitsitt – Town Clerk and Alicia Roney – Receiver of Taxes all win.

Town Board and Highway Superintendent

As of 10:22 p.m. (13 of 27)

Town Board

Joyce H. Becker 4,241 37.67%

Thomas A. Schnurr 4,244 37.70%

Theresa A. O’Neil 2,176 19.33%

Kellin P. Rowlands 560 4.97%

Highway Superintendent

Marc E. Dorsey 4,154 63.37%

Craig M. Sleurs 2,388 36.43%

Albany County Legislature

District 33

William W. Reinhardt. . . . . . . 1,703 99.01

District 34

Joanne E. Cunningham. . . . . . . 719 99.45

District 35

Jeffrey D. Kuhn . . . . . . . . 1,003 75.58

Mitchell S. Goldstein . . . . . . 324 24.42

District 36

Matthew J. Miller. . . . . . . . 1,100 56.32

Taran L. O’Brien . . . . . . . . 852 43.63