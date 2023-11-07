DELMAR – Democrats holding leads in all races with half the vote in.
David Vanluven – Town Supervisor, , Kimberley Whitsitt – Town Clerk and Alicia Roney – Receiver of Taxes all win.
Town Board and Highway Superintendent
As of 10:22 p.m. (13 of 27)
Town Board
Joyce H. Becker 4,241 37.67%
Thomas A. Schnurr 4,244 37.70%
Theresa A. O’Neil 2,176 19.33%
Kellin P. Rowlands 560 4.97%
Highway Superintendent
Marc E. Dorsey 4,154 63.37%
Craig M. Sleurs 2,388 36.43%
Albany County Legislature
District 33
William W. Reinhardt. . . . . . . 1,703 99.01
District 34
Joanne E. Cunningham. . . . . . . 719 99.45
District 35
Jeffrey D. Kuhn . . . . . . . . 1,003 75.58
Mitchell S. Goldstein . . . . . . 324 24.42
District 36
Matthew J. Miller. . . . . . . . 1,100 56.32
Taran L. O’Brien . . . . . . . . 852 43.63