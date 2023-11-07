COLONIE – The Town of Colonie Republicans swept town seats and the County Legislature is mixed. All of the races were highly contested this cycle.
As of 11: p.m. (43 of 43 precincts reporting)
Town Supervisor
Peter G. Crummey – R – Wins Uncontested
Town Clerk
Julie Gansle – R – Wins Uncontested
Town Council
Paul W. Nylin Jr.- D. . . . . . . . 9,026 16.45%
Aseem Kumar. – D . . . . . . . . . 8,453 15.41%
Zubair Ahmed – D . . . . . . . . . 7,791 14.20%
Frederick J. Field Sr.-R . . . . . . 9,831 17.92%
Kristen N. Blais – R . . . . . . . . 9,966 18.17%
Mark W. McCumber – R . . . . . . . . 9,727 17.73%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 69 .13%
Receiver of Taxes
Timothy A. Lane – D . . . . . . . . 8,790 45.86%
Kimberly J. Cuva – R . . . . . . . . 10,336 53.92%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 42 .22%
County Legislature
District 14
Alison C. McLean Lane – D . . . . . . 994 57.99%
Alison G. Walden – R. . . . . . . . 709 41.37%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 11 .64%
District 19
Alison M. Thorne – D . . . . . . . . 823 47.24%
Todd A. Drake – R. . . . . . . . . 917 52.64%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .11%
District 20
David B. Mayo – D. . . . . . . . . 1,071 53.68%
George A. Vogt IV – R. . . . . . . . 919 46.07%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .25%
District 21
Ansel S. Asch – D. . . . . . . . . 685 47.87%
Jennifer A. Whalen – R . . . . . . . 741 51.78%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .35%
District 22
Susan C. Quine-Laurilliard – D. . . . . 1,104 55.98%
Andre B. Claridge – R. . . . . . . . 866 43.91%
District 23
Paul J. Burgdorf Jr – R Wins – Uncontested
District 24
Ellen C. Rosano – D . . . . . . . . 721 56.46%
David R. Yule – R . . . . . . . . . 554 43.38%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .16%
District 25
Kyle M. Simmons – D . . . . . . . . 1,060 49.67%
Ryan M. Conway – R. . . . . . . . . 1,070 50.14%
WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 .19%
District 26
Linda J. Murphy – D . . . . . . . . 928 48.64%
Patrice S. Lockart – R . . . . . . . 980 51.36%
District 27
Frank A. Mauriello – R Wins – Uncontested
District 29
Mark E. Grimm – R Wins – Uncontested