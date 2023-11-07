COLONIE – The Town of Colonie Republicans swept town seats and the County Legislature is mixed. All of the races were highly contested this cycle.

As of 11: p.m. (43 of 43 precincts reporting)

Town Supervisor

Peter G. Crummey – R – Wins Uncontested

Town Clerk

Julie Gansle – R – Wins Uncontested

Town Council

Paul W. Nylin Jr.- D. . . . . . . . 9,026 16.45%

Aseem Kumar. – D . . . . . . . . . 8,453 15.41%

Zubair Ahmed – D . . . . . . . . . 7,791 14.20%

Frederick J. Field Sr.-R . . . . . . 9,831 17.92%

Kristen N. Blais – R . . . . . . . . 9,966 18.17%

Mark W. McCumber – R . . . . . . . . 9,727 17.73%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 69 .13%

Receiver of Taxes

Timothy A. Lane – D . . . . . . . . 8,790 45.86%

Kimberly J. Cuva – R . . . . . . . . 10,336 53.92%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 42 .22%

County Legislature

District 14

Alison C. McLean Lane – D . . . . . . 994 57.99%

Alison G. Walden – R. . . . . . . . 709 41.37%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 11 .64%

District 19

Alison M. Thorne – D . . . . . . . . 823 47.24%

Todd A. Drake – R. . . . . . . . . 917 52.64%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .11%

District 20

David B. Mayo – D. . . . . . . . . 1,071 53.68%

George A. Vogt IV – R. . . . . . . . 919 46.07%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .25%

District 21

Ansel S. Asch – D. . . . . . . . . 685 47.87%

Jennifer A. Whalen – R . . . . . . . 741 51.78%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 5 .35%

District 22

Susan C. Quine-Laurilliard – D. . . . . 1,104 55.98%

Andre B. Claridge – R. . . . . . . . 866 43.91%

District 23

Paul J. Burgdorf Jr – R Wins – Uncontested

District 24

Ellen C. Rosano – D . . . . . . . . 721 56.46%

David R. Yule – R . . . . . . . . . 554 43.38%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 2 .16%

District 25

Kyle M. Simmons – D . . . . . . . . 1,060 49.67%

Ryan M. Conway – R. . . . . . . . . 1,070 50.14%

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 4 .19%

District 26

Linda J. Murphy – D . . . . . . . . 928 48.64%

Patrice S. Lockart – R . . . . . . . 980 51.36%

District 27

Frank A. Mauriello – R Wins – Uncontested

District 29

Mark E. Grimm – R Wins – Uncontested