DWI on River Road

GLENMONT – Bethlehem police responded to the area of River and Retreat House Roads on Saturday, July 22 at approximately 4:05 a.m. for a report of a roll-over accident. When officers arrived they found a 2019 Toyota Corolla upside down on its roof off the roadway and the driver of the car trying to crawl out.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Glenmont, was attempting to exit the vehicle, but could not find a door that would open. She said she was not injured.

The officer was able to open the passenger door and the woman crawled out of the vehicle without assistance.

At this point the officer observed a noticeable odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from her breath and she had bloodshot and watery eyes, impaired speech and motor coordination.

According to reports, the woman said she had three shots of liquor and two high noon beverages in Albany. EMS arrived at the scene and she was briefly assessed, but she refused medical assistance.

The woman was given and failed field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

She was taken into custody for DWI.

At the police station, the woman refused to submit to a chemical test.

She was charged with DWI and ticketed for failure to keep right on a two-lane road.

The woman was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on August 15.

She was given a courtesy ride to her residence.

DWI on Bender Lane

DELMAR – On Sunday, July 23 at approximately 2:48 a.m. Bethlehem police observed a Grey Nissan Altima traveling north on Adams Street and failing to signal when turning right.

The officer eventually performed a traffic stop on Bender Lane and spoke to the driver, a 20-year-old Glenmont man, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to reports, the officer observed the man to have an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath and glassy and watery eyes.

The man said he had consumed one Miller Lite around midnight.

He was given and failed two of three field sobriety tests and tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device.

The man was taken into custody.

At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a .06 percent BAC. He was charged with DWI and DWAI-alcohol and ticketed for an illegal signal.

The man was given a bill of particulars and an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court on August 1.

He was given a courtesy ride home by police.

This story appeared on page 12 of the August 2nd, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight