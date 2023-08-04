SARATOGA — Join the Saratoga Automobile Museum for its Annual Summer Auto Show at Saratoga Spa State Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 9 am to 1 pm. The event will include hundreds of automobiles, music, food vendors, and is free for spectators.

All cars, trucks, and motorcycles are welcome at the show. Vehicles can currently be registered at saratogautomuseum.org for $20 and $25 on the day of the show. Please contact 518-401-5185 or [email protected] with any further questions

