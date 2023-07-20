Library board selects officers

At their Monday, July 10, organizational board meeting, the Bethlehem Public Library board of trustees approved the following 2023-24 slate of officers: Mark Kissinger, president; Michelle Walsh, vice president; Charmaine Wijeyesinghe, vice president; Caroline Brancatella, secretary; Sharon Whiting, board treasurer; and Lisa Scoons, UHLS board representative.

At the same meeting, Kissinger was sworn in for his third term on the board, and Brancatella was sworn in for her second. Board meetings are generally held the second Monday of every month at 6 p.m. and are open to the public. Meetings are also broadcast live and archived on the library’s YouTube channel.

Are you up for

a challenge?

Summer reading is going strong, and it’s not too late to sign up! Registration for the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge is happening now and open to all ages. Once you sign up, you can track your progress through challenge cards for a chance to earn some great prizes. Visit our website (www.bethlehempubliclibrary.) and click on the summer reading icon to get started.

Tied in knots

The art of macramé has seen a resurgence in recent years, and it’s easy to see why – it’s beginner-friendly and the results have that rustic chic look that is all the rage. Past macramé classes at the library have been a huge hit, and this summer, we’re holding a special one just for teens! Ages 12-18 are invited to create a flower macramé keychain with just a few simple knots Wednesday, July 26, at 2 p.m. All supplies and instructions will be provided. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Understanding our inner voice

When facing a challenging task, our inner voice can motivate us and help us keep our focus. But often, we come up against the nagging voice that tells us we can’t do it or that people will laugh at us if we try. The million-dollar question is how can we transform our self-saboteur, determined to undermine our success, into an internal life coach that will buoy us up and help us expand our potential?

Join author Ethan Kross (“Chatter: The Voice in Our Head, Why It Matters, and How to Harness It”) Thursday, July 20, at 1 p.m. for a virtual talk that will explore how we can use those tools to make our inner voice work in our favor. Visit our calendar at bethlehem.librarycalendar.com to sign up.

Thursdays in the Park

Weather has a way of wreaking havoc on even the best-laid plans. The July 13, Thursdays in the Park with Magician Ron Cain was the rain’s latest casualty, but fear not – the event has been rescheduled for Aug. 24.

There’s still plenty of entertainment ahead. Cross your fingers for a fine summer evening Thursday, July 20, with beloved performers Jack and Steve Zucchini! On Thursday, July 27, you’re invited to Pirate School with David Engel. Bring all your mateys to enjoy the fun!

This series takes place every Thursday through August 24 at 6 p.m. Shows will take place at Elm Avenue Park unless noted. This series is co-sponsored by Friends of Bethlehem Public Library and Friends of Bethlehem Parks and Recreation Department.

This story appeared on page 10 of the July 19, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight