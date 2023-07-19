ALBANY — The Albany Institute of History and Art continues its “Night at the Museum” concert series with a performance by The Peg Delaney Trio on Thursday, July 20. The concert is presented by the Albany Musician’s Association and will take place in the museum’s Weir Sculpture Court. Attendees are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket, enjoy a night of open galleries, as well as a cash bar and light fare as they come together for a fun summer night filled with good tunes.

The concert will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.