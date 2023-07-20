Affirmation Art Workshop

Teens and adults are invited to register to pick up a free copy of Charlie Mackesy’s graphic novel “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”. Then join us at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 1 to watch the Oscar-winning short film, and create an affirmation art card in the unique style of the illustrator.

Adult Summer

Reading

Pick up an adult summer reading card at the reference desk, then read a book. Stop back each week to have your card hole-punched, one hole for each book you’ve read that week. If your card is fully punched by August 26, you can enter it in our raffle drawing. Happy Reading!

• Participants must be 18 years or older.

• Program runs July 1 – August 26

• Get your card punched at the information desk.

• Turn in your completed card by September 1 for a chance to win a prize.

Summer Concerts

Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and join us for free concerts on the library lawn this summer.

• The “Great Mutations” will be performing on Thursday, July 27. They write and perform melodic rock songs about love, work, and death.

• “As Iz” is an Albany area based one-man band, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Join Iz on Thursday, August 17.

• The “Kitty Rodeo” band rounds up roots rock, country and blues with an emphasis on the female perspective. Join them on Thursday, August 24. All concerts start at 6:30 p.m., and are family friendly.

Summertots

Children ages 0-30 months, w/caregiver are invited to join us at 10:00 a.m. every Thursday in July. We’ll meet inside for a fun program featuring songs, fingerplays, body movement, felt board stories, books, & toys, then have water play outside (weather dependent).

This story appeared on page 10 of the July 19, 2023 print edition of the Spotlight