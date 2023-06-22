Board seat vacancy

Bethlehem Public Library is currently seeking applications to fill a seat by appointment on the Library Board of Trustees. The term of this vacancy will end June 30, 2024. An appointee wishing to remain on the board may run for election in May of 2024. All BCSD residents are encouraged to apply. The board is currently considering a major building and renovation project and welcomes applicants with experiences that can enhance the development and success of that project.

Resumes will be accepted through Monday, July 3. Please drop off or mail your letter of interest and resume to Board President Mark Kissinger, in care of Bethlehem Public Library, 451 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054. Resumes will also be accepted through e-mail to [email protected].

Bethlehem Public Library takes very seriously its responsibility to serve the community by providing access to resources and programming that enhance the quality of life of our residents. Our trustees make this possible through their dedication and vision, and they fill a very important public service role that affects every tax-paying resident, whether that person has stepped foot in the library or not.

Board meetings are held at the library monthly and are open to the public. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and last about two hours. Trustees are expected to regularly attend. Trustees also serve on committees that meet on schedules that fit their related functions.

If you have additional questions about the role and expectations of a board trustee, please e-mail Library Director Geoff Kirkpatrick or Board President Mark Kissinger at [email protected].

Get ready for Summer Reading

Are you ready for the 2023 Summer Reading Challenge? This year’s theme, All Together Now, focuses on kindness, friendship and unity. Sign-up at www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org.

Speak up with

Pronunciator

Explore the world by learning a new language! While there are a lot of language-learning programs out there, Pronunciator, the library’s online language resource, takes a personalized approach to make learning work for you (without the hefty price tag). Just select the language and topics you love, the skills you want to build, and how much you want to study each day, and Pronunciator will build a personalized course just for you — in a matter of seconds. You can choose from over 160 languages to learn, including American Sign Language.

Bethlehem cardholders can access Pronunciator on the library’s website at bethlehempubliclibrary.org. Click on the “Research” tab in the main menu bar.