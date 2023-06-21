To the Editor,

I appreciate the intent of the “Safe Streets For Everyone “ initiative but I fear it will take multiple generations for attitudes and bad habits to change. How will this grand plan be accomplished and at what cost to taxpayers? Is there any hope for Dave Van Luven’s fantasy when the dumbing down of America is nearly complete?

As a driver in town for fifty years, I have observed changes in driver behavior. It feels like far too many motorists can’t comprehend or deliberately disregard signage of two, three and four letter words such as, “STOP”, “ONE WAY”, “NO TURN ON RED”, and “STOP HERE ON RED” as they navigate the highways and byways of Bethlehem.

Expectations are unreasonable when it comes to people understanding signs with five letter words such as, “YIELD”, “SPEED LIMIT”, “DO NOT ENTER”, and “SPEED ZONE AHEAD” which, believe it or not, does not mean accelerate.

And phrases with six or more letter words must be way beyond comprehension or else too many consecutive words exist for minds to absorb as in, “PEDESTRIAN CROSSING” and “FASTEN SAFETY BELT STATE LAW”. Some folks don’t even know what message an emoji on a sign means.

Does anyone have a clue what arrows on the pavement mean? Could it be guidance for the orderly and safe flow of traffic? And those of you who drive across the driving lanes and parking spaces in a parking lot or cut through business parking lots to avoid stoplights, what is wrong with you?

As we read all the signs and go merrily on our way through town, are we not driving with excessive distractions? What will it take to lose all the other distractions like texting and talking on phones while driving, having radios blaring, carrying one or more passengers, and feeding faces all while dealing with inconsiderate drivers around us? With so many challenges, how can Dave VanLuven’s scheme succeed?

Finally, the supervisor is trying to resurrect a project for Delaware Avenue he calls “Complete Street” while apparently disregarding the wish of the residents and business owners who two years ago voted down by a substantial margin his attempt to reconfigure the street. What is he up to this time?

George T. Harder, Delmar