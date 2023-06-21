COLONIE– The Albany County Department of Public works announced today that beginning Thursday, June 22 at 7am, roadway crack sealing will be carried out on Albany Shaker Road and Watervliet Shaker Road, near the Albany International Airport in the Town of Colonie. Temporary, single-lane closures will be necessary along Albany Shaker Road between Maxwell Road and the Airport entrance, and along Watervliet Shaker Road between Sand Creek Road and the junction of Albany Shaker Road.

Flaggers will direct drivers on how to proceed through the work zone during this time. This condition will remain in place until 4pm on Friday, June 23. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the County Public Works Department at (518) 765-2055 or at [email protected]. Albany County thanks you in advance for your patience during this important project.