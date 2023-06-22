SRP Kick-Off

Join us at the Clayton A. Bouton HS PAC at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 27 as Illusionist Leon Etienne kicks off our summer reading program in style. Leon Etienne has been wowing audiences around the world with his jaw-dropping, critically acclaimed hit show Magic Rocks! Come enjoy this family-friendly immersive experience featuring illusions, sleight of hand, and comedy. All ages welcome, no registration needed.

Encore! Book Shed

The Encore! Book Shed will be open for sales Tuesdays and Thursdays through August, weather permitting. Tuesday hours are 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Thursday hours are 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., and the book shed is located in the side parking lot of the library. Please call ahead as this bookstore is staffed by volunteers, and hours are not guaranteed.

Summer Concerts

Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs and join us for free concerts on the library lawn this summer.

“Big Frank and the Bargain Bingers” will be here on Thursday, July 13 covering classic country, 60’s R&B, surf and rock music, as well as originals.

The “Great Mutations” will be performing on Thursday, July 27. They write and perform melodic rock songs about love, work, and death.

“As Iz” is an Albany area based one-man band, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Join Iz on Thursday, August 17.

The “Kitty Rodeo” band rounds up roots rock, country and blues with an emphasis on the female perspective. Join them on Thursday, August 24.

All concerts start at 6:30 p.m. and are family friendly.

Dungeons & Dragons in 3D

Students in grade 7 and up are invited to register to join us at 2:00 p.m., Friday, July 7 for this fun 3D program. You will learn how to 3D print Dungeons & Dragons character files on the library’s Lulzbot printer. Paint a plastic miniature or two to add to your next campaign. All supplies provided.