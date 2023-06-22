TROY – National Grid is on the front line of electrification efforts across New York State, supporting the State’s energy goals and creating a sustainable future for all. In order to achieve these goals, skilled electric workers will be in high demand and National Grid is working with partners in the Greater Capital Region to attract potential employees and train them to build and maintain the energy system of the future.

As part of National Grid New York President Rudy Wynter’s tour across New York State this week, he stopped at the company’s Schenectady Training Center to see students from Hudson Valley Community College’s Line Worker Certification program complete their training, climbing poles and learning about the electric system with a hands-on approach.

“We have partnered with HVCC for more than 15 years to hire graduates of their training programs for good-paying jobs in the energy industry,” said National Grid New York President Rudy Wynter. “To accomplish our climate goals and achieve widespread electrification, we will need more trained electrical workers, and we’re investing in that next generation workforce. In addition to recruiting new employees, we are also investing in fully paid retraining programs for our existing workforce of over 4,000 highly skilled union workers to prepare them for new roles in the clean energy economy.”