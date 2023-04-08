Talking with GNH Lumber Inside Sales professional Alex Vincent, it quickly becomes apparent that her title of “Inside Sales” may be a bit of a misnomer, as Alex focuses her time and energy on each customer’s unique home improvement journey. She finds the creative process of assisting clients in choosing the most fitting products for their home renovation project a rewarding one. When asked what personal qualities influence her customer-focused approach, Alex attributes her deep understanding of products, their installation, and the market to her previous experience working for her father’s contracting business. She finds the hands-on application of removing and installing windows, and the knowledge gained therein is invaluable. This combination of practical insight and creative prowess allows Alex to intuitively meet and exceed client expectations. She takes a methodical approach to considering the entire scope of each project by first understanding the client’s wants, needs, and lifestyle.

When determining a renovation project scope and design direction, Alex considers the entire space and the home as a whole, taking several factors into account. She feels the home should “flow” in terms of both functionality and design continuity, not just the space in question. She begins her one-on-one client interactions by asking key questions: Is the homeowner looking to completely redesign their kitchen or bath, or to update their space with a new look? In terms of lifestyle: Does the family enjoy cooking and entertaining guests regularly? Are they looking to maximize storage within a small space? Do they prefer functional replacement windows, or high-end aesthetics? Alex then invites homeowners to explore the GNH showroom so they can see colors, and feel textures as part of their decision-making process. She gains valuable insight with on-site visits to take measurements and photos whenever a project calls for it. Alex also welcomes clients’ inspirational photos so their personal vision can be brought to life.

In understanding how a family utilizes their space on a daily basis, Alex is able to conceptualize the best use of space and match homeowners with the ideal products and solutions that fit their unique lifestyle. She then works closely with clients, keeping in constant communication throughout the process, beginning to end. With a dedicated team of experienced professionals like Alex, GNH Lumber continues to stay true to its core mission of providing the “exceptional customer service” that its customers have come to expect.