Wendi Gross, Licensed Real Estate Agent with Berkshire Hathaway/Blake Realtor’s

I moved here from Long Island, almost 9 years ago when my husband got a wonderful job offer at RPI.

Having a multi-faceted career in various fields of sales (hotel, retail, headhunting), fundraising, customer service & volunteering, I needed to figure out what to do with my life at age 55. I needed a new challenge & way to spend my life.

We had recently bought/sold a home, but that process turned out to be a very stressful experience…I said I would “never” want to be a real estate agent, there are too many things that could go wrong and out of my control!

After exploring several opportunities and with the encouragement of my husband, we decided that real estate would be the perfect career for me…I love working with people and what a rewarding & heartwarming experience to help change people’s lives with the biggest investment/sale they ever make. So, I decided to try it!

I knew no one in the area, this was going to be a huge challenge, but I was ready for it.

I joined Berkshire Hathaway a reputable company with a strong training program, a wonderful business ethic, helpful management & a very supportive local corporate office. I chose the right company!!!

Happy to say that I have been a multi-year award winner, including Rookie of the Year, several sales awards and the office Service Excellence award 3 years in a row. I finished 2022 in the top 10% of Berkshire Hathaway’s network, something I am very proud of. To date, I have sold 85 homes, over $22M in sales.

I truly care about my clients and treat their purchase/sale as if it were my own home. If I don’t know the answer to their question, I find out. People can reach me any time of the day. I continue to achieve my goals of being referred business…that is the ultimate honor!

I live in Loudonville, my territory is all throughout the Capital Region.

Whether you are selling or buying in the Capital Region, I welcome the opportunity to work with you!