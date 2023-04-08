Man sentenced Glenmont weapons case

ALBANY – 35-year-old Kyle Brush of Earlton, NY, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in State Prison, followed by 3 years of post-release supervision on Friday, March 24 in Albany County Supreme Court for an October arrest at Walmart in Glenmont where he was arrested on charges for having a cache of weapons and illegal materials.

On February 3, 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, a class d violent felony, before Judge Roger McDonough .

On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 10:11 p.m., Bethlehem police performed a traffic stop in the Walmart parking lot after the police patrol vehicle’s license plate reader alerted the officer that the vehicle had an expired registration while it was traveling on Route 9W.

Brush was found to not have a valid license and the vehicle was not insured. He was taken into custody and processed for aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both misdemeanors, and operating a vehicle without insurance. He and a front seat passenger, Rachael M. Thompson, 40 of Albany, NY were issued appearance tickets and released from the scene, but the car was to be towed from the scene.

When officers were doing an inventory of the vehicle prior to being towed, they found the cache of weapons and bomb-making materials.

According to reports, numerous illegal knives, a rifle (ghost gun), a ballistic vest, large capacity pistol magazines, bomb making materials, brass knuckles, throwing stars, a silencer, and an expandable baton, all of which are considered weapons under NY law.

After the discovery of the evidence, officers located Thompson inside Walmart and she was arrested. She was in possession of a pistol, also a ghost gun, when she was arrested.

Bethlehem police located Brush a short time later on South Pearl St in the City of Albany and he was taken into custody.

At the time, Brush was additionally charged with, criminal possession of weapon – loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon – bomb/silencer/machine gun, criminal possession of weapon – ammunition feeding device, criminal possession assault weapon, criminal sale firearm – unauthorized person and criminal possession of weapon – previous conviction, all felonies.

Credit card fraud in Guilderland and Albany

GUILDERLAND – A City of Rensselaer man faces multiple felony counts for stealing and using a credit card on Monday, March 27.

Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Deven K. Koehler, 27, for stealing a credit card belonging to the victim back in January. Koehler is accused of stealing over $2,800 within two different jurisdictions, the City of Albany and the Town of Guilderland. Koehler made fraudulent purchases with the credit card.

Koehler was charged with grand larceny, identity theft and criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies.

Koehler was processed and released on two appearance tickets and is due back at Albany

City Court and Guilderland Town Court at a later date.

DWI on Delaware Avenue

DELMAR – Bethlehem police observed a 2022 Ford EcoSport traveling on Delaware Avenue on Saturday, March 25 at 12:14 a.m. with no headlights on and performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Golder Street.

In speaking with the driver, a 34-year-old Albany man, officers observed him to have bloodshot, droopy and watery eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. According to reports, he said he was driving home from Del Lanes and had two Jack and Coke mixed drinks.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

After an investigation, police determined he did not have a valid license.

At the police station the man provided a breath sample that returned a .14 percent BAC. He was charged with DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation, both misdemeanors and ticketed for operating a vehicle without a license and no headlights.

The man was given a bill of particulars, issued tickets and released. He is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, April 18.

DWI on Elsmere Avenue

DELMAR – On Saturday, March 25 at approximately 4:20 a.m., Bethlehem police observed a 2012 Honda Accord traveling near West Poplar Drive without any working license-plate lamps and pulled the vehicle over. The driver, a 35-year-old man from Atmore, Alabama, pulled into a driveway on Elsmere.

According to reports, upon speaking to the driver, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanated from the car and the officers asked the man to step out of the car, since there were four other occupants in the vehicle.

Officers observed the man to have Glossy and bloodshot eyes and had an odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol on a pre-screening device and was taken into custody.

At the police station, he provided a breath sample that returned a .12 percent BAC.

He was charged with DWI and ticketed for the lamp violation. The man was given an appearance ticket for Bethlehem Town Court and released to a sober party who was in the car.

Fraud arrest at Citizens bank

SLINGERLANDS – A Bronx man attempting to get a printout of another person’s account at the Citizens bank branch on New Scotland Avenue on Monday, March 27 was arrested by Bethlehem police.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the branch, Armando Santana, 44, was at a teller station and said he was not trying to withdraw money, but rather just wanted a print out of the account balance. He was in possession of a fake Penn. driver’s license with his photo on it, a Bank of America Mastercard and a forged Chase bank check.

All of the items were in the name of the victim.

An investigation showed that he tried to cash the check at the Pine Hills, Albany branch earlier in the day.

Santana was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument and identity theft, both felonies, and arraigned in Bethlehem Town Court by Judge Andrew Kirby. Santana was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, April 18.

Man in backyard, has warrant

SLINGERLANDS – Bethlehem detectives investigating a May 2021 case arrested a 29-year-old Clifton Park man for entering property on Whitestone Way in May 2022. He was given an appearance ticket, but did not show up for court in June.

State Police arrested Stephen Beatty for an unrelated incident on Monday, March 27 and found he had an outstanding warrant in Bethlehem. Bethlehem police responded to the Albany City Court to pick up Beatty. He was arraigned by Bethlehem Town Judge Andrew Kirby and released on his own recognizance with a return date of Tuesday, April 18.