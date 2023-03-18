Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log March 3 – March 9

Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.

Friday, March 03

11:07 a.m. Crash PI RIVER RD Selkirk VFD

11:30 a.m. Crash Unknown I 87 NB Selkirk VFD

12:27 p.m. Structure Fire Alarm GOOGAS RD North Bethlehem, Slingerlands VFD

3:05 p.m. Fire Call Ga.m.E FARM RD Slingerlands VFD

6:12 p.m. Crash PI 9W / HOFFMAN ST Selkirk VFD

11:37 p.m. Hazardous Condition CARSTEAD DR Slingerlands VFD

Saturday, March 04

12:11 a.m. Hazardous Condition AVE / W POPLAR DR Elsmere VFD

2:13 a.m. Hazardous Condition RIVER RD Selkirk VFD

2:32 a.m. Hazardous Condition CHERRYVALE BLVD Slingerlands VFD

2:40 a.m. Hazardous Condition AVE / KENWOOD AVE Elsmere VFD

3:43 a.m. Hazardous Condition BRYN MAWR DR Selkirk VFD

3:48 a.m. Hazardous Condition ROSE CT Elsmere VFD

3:56 a.m. Hazardous Condition ELSMERE AVE Elsmere VFD

4:36 a.m. Hazardous Condition SOUTHWOOD DR Slingerlands VFD

4:39 a.m. Hazardous Condition DEVONSHIRE DR Slingerlands VFD

6:08 a.m. Hazardous Condition CHERRY AVE Slingerlands VFD

6:42 a.m. Hazardous Condition ELSMERE AVE Elsmere VFD

7:06 a.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD

7:15 a.m. Hazardous Condition NEW SCOTLAND RD Slingerlands VFD

7:18 a.m. Hazardous Condition MAPLE AVE Selkirk VFD

7:37 a.m. Hazardous Condition FEURA BUSH RD Elsmere, Selkirk VFD

8:08 a.m. Hazardous Condition SCOTLAND RD / MAPLE RD Slingerlands VFD

8:19 a.m. Hazardous Condition WELLINGTON RD Elsmere VFD

8:43 a.m. Hazardous Condition FERNBANK AVE Delmar VFD

8:53 a.m. Hazardous Condition BROOKVIEW AVE Elsmere VFD

9:00 a.m. Hazardous Condition FOREST RD Delmar VFD

9:17 a.m. Hazardous Condition BURTONWOOD PL Delmar VFD

10:47 a.m. Structure Fire Possible AUTUMN DR North Bethlehem VFD

12:05 p.m. Hazardous Condition LN / Ha.m.PSHIRE PL Elsmere VFD

12:56 p.m. Hazardous Condition EUCLID AVE Elsmere VFD

1:15 p.m. Hazardous Condition LINDA CT Elsmere VFD

1:28 p.m. Hazardous Condition OLD ENGLISH RD Slingerlands VFD

1:31 p.m. Hazardous Condition FOREST RD Delmar VFD

2:10 p.m. Hazardous Condition ROCKEFELLER RD Elsmere VFD

6:02 p.m. Carbon Monoxide No Illness NEW SCOTLAND RD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere VFD

7:33 p.m. Hazardous Condition FLINT DR, a Delmar VFD

Sunday, March 05

12:31 a.m. Hazardous Condition ROUTE 9W Elsmere VFD

Monday, March 06

6:00 p.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC AUTUMN DR North Bethlehem VFD

Tuesday, March 07

8:36 a.m. Haz Mat STRATTON PL Delmar, Slingerlands VFD

11:21 a.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC VAN DYKE RD Elsmere VFD

6:12 p.m. Structure Fire Alarm HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD

Thursday, March 09

9:11 a.m. Carbon Monoxide No Illness OLYMPIAN DR North Bethlehem VFD

2:03 p.m. EMS Call AUTUMN DR, 135 North Bethlehem VFD