Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Log March 3 – March 9
Each Week, Spotlight News lists calls from Delmar, Elsmere, North Bethlehem, Slingerlands and Selkirk fire companies. These department are comprised of local volunteers. Please consider serving your neighbors as a volunteer firefighter.
Friday, March 03
11:07 a.m. Crash PI RIVER RD Selkirk VFD
11:30 a.m. Crash Unknown I 87 NB Selkirk VFD
12:27 p.m. Structure Fire Alarm GOOGAS RD North Bethlehem, Slingerlands VFD
3:05 p.m. Fire Call Ga.m.E FARM RD Slingerlands VFD
6:12 p.m. Crash PI 9W / HOFFMAN ST Selkirk VFD
11:37 p.m. Hazardous Condition CARSTEAD DR Slingerlands VFD
Saturday, March 04
12:11 a.m. Hazardous Condition AVE / W POPLAR DR Elsmere VFD
2:13 a.m. Hazardous Condition RIVER RD Selkirk VFD
2:32 a.m. Hazardous Condition CHERRYVALE BLVD Slingerlands VFD
2:40 a.m. Hazardous Condition AVE / KENWOOD AVE Elsmere VFD
3:43 a.m. Hazardous Condition BRYN MAWR DR Selkirk VFD
3:48 a.m. Hazardous Condition ROSE CT Elsmere VFD
3:56 a.m. Hazardous Condition ELSMERE AVE Elsmere VFD
4:36 a.m. Hazardous Condition SOUTHWOOD DR Slingerlands VFD
4:39 a.m. Hazardous Condition DEVONSHIRE DR Slingerlands VFD
6:08 a.m. Hazardous Condition CHERRY AVE Slingerlands VFD
6:42 a.m. Hazardous Condition ELSMERE AVE Elsmere VFD
7:06 a.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD
7:15 a.m. Hazardous Condition NEW SCOTLAND RD Slingerlands VFD
7:18 a.m. Hazardous Condition MAPLE AVE Selkirk VFD
7:37 a.m. Hazardous Condition FEURA BUSH RD Elsmere, Selkirk VFD
8:08 a.m. Hazardous Condition SCOTLAND RD / MAPLE RD Slingerlands VFD
8:19 a.m. Hazardous Condition WELLINGTON RD Elsmere VFD
8:43 a.m. Hazardous Condition FERNBANK AVE Delmar VFD
8:53 a.m. Hazardous Condition BROOKVIEW AVE Elsmere VFD
9:00 a.m. Hazardous Condition FOREST RD Delmar VFD
9:17 a.m. Hazardous Condition BURTONWOOD PL Delmar VFD
10:47 a.m. Structure Fire Possible AUTUMN DR North Bethlehem VFD
12:05 p.m. Hazardous Condition LN / Ha.m.PSHIRE PL Elsmere VFD
12:56 p.m. Hazardous Condition EUCLID AVE Elsmere VFD
1:15 p.m. Hazardous Condition LINDA CT Elsmere VFD
1:28 p.m. Hazardous Condition OLD ENGLISH RD Slingerlands VFD
1:31 p.m. Hazardous Condition FOREST RD Delmar VFD
2:10 p.m. Hazardous Condition ROCKEFELLER RD Elsmere VFD
6:02 p.m. Carbon Monoxide No Illness NEW SCOTLAND RD Slingerlands, Delmar, Elsmere VFD
7:33 p.m. Hazardous Condition FLINT DR, a Delmar VFD
Sunday, March 05
12:31 a.m. Hazardous Condition ROUTE 9W Elsmere VFD
Monday, March 06
6:00 p.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC AUTUMN DR North Bethlehem VFD
Tuesday, March 07
8:36 a.m. Haz Mat STRATTON PL Delmar, Slingerlands VFD
11:21 a.m. Structure Fire Vulnerable LC VAN DYKE RD Elsmere VFD
6:12 p.m. Structure Fire Alarm HICKORY DR North Bethlehem VFD
Thursday, March 09
9:11 a.m. Carbon Monoxide No Illness OLYMPIAN DR North Bethlehem VFD
2:03 p.m. EMS Call AUTUMN DR, 135 North Bethlehem VFD