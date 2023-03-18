Man tailgates, blasts horn at car before stop

NEW SCOTLAND – A Slingerlands man was arrested for DWI after he was tailgating another car and laying on his horn while drunk on Monday, Feb. 27 at 3:57 p.m..

An Albany County Sheriff’s patrol observed the 54-year-old man driving his 2018 Grey Audi traveling east on New Scotland Road and following too close to another car while honking his horn. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the Audi and found the driver to have watery eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath.

The man said he was on his way home from dropping his daughter off at horseback riding lessons and said he only had two beers, but then later said he consumed straight vodka an hour before. He also thought it was 6:30 p.m.

The man said he was honking at the car in front of him because the car was not turning. The deputy explained to him that there was no place for the vehicle to turn and it was driving normally.

The man was given and failed field sobriety tests, tested positive for breath alcohol and was taken into custody. At the police station he provided a breath sample that returned a 0.20 percent BAC.

He was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, and ticketed for following too closely.

The man was given an appearance ticket for New Scotland Town Court on Thursday, March 9.

Man arrested for car break ins also charged with credit card theft

DELMAR – An Albany man arrested in February was charged with additional crimes when he appeared in court on Tuesday, March 7.

Bethlehem police arrested Abdallah Aboueida, 24, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 for breaking into vehicles on Douglas Road and Penny Lane and stealing personal property, credit cards and cash.

He was taken into custody after he allegedly used the cards and cash to buy auto parts at a Colonie auto parts store.

Aboueida was arraigned by Bethlehem Judge Ryan Donovan and released under the supervision of probation at that time.

When he returned for court, he was charged with an additional count of grand larceny after a victim came to the police station and reported fraudulent charges on his debit card on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Aboueida was found to be in possession of that card when he was arrested for the other larcenies.

He was arraigned by Donovan on that charge and released. He is due back in Bethlehem Town Court on April 5.

Woman arrested again for larceny

GLENMONT– An Albany woman, arrested on March 1 for shoplifting and an outstanding warrant, was arrested again six days later for stealing from Walmart. It was the same night she was to appear in court for the first incident.

Aaliyah Stout, 25, and another woman were located a short distance from the store after loss-prevention staff called police describing her in connection with the theft of a bluetooth speaker. She was charged with petit larceny, processed on that charge, given an appearance ticket and released.

The merchandise was recovered in a nearby field and Stout and another woman were taken into custody.

Bethlehem police responded to the CVS on Delaware Avenue on Wednesday, March 1 for a report of a shoplifter leaving the store with bags of stolen items. Officers located Stout a short distance away with the items in a backpack and garbage bag. Police also found needles and drug pipes in the bag.

A check of Stout’s identification showed she had an outstanding warrant in Schenectady.

She was positively identified by staff at the store and taken into custody and charged with petit larceny and processed on the warrant.

Stout is due back in court on the new charge on Tuesday, March 21.